Indbank Recruitment 2021 for SO Trainee (Back Office Staff), Officer and Other Posts, Download Notification @indbankonline.com

Indbank Recruitment 2021: Indbank (Merchant Bank Services Limited) has invited applications for Merchant Banker, Research Analysts , System Officer, SO – Dealer (Stock Broking) and SO – Trainee (Back Office Staff) on contract basis. The eligible candidates can apply offline to the post through the prescribed format latest by 21 February 2021.

Important Dates

Last Date of Submission of Offline Application (or via Email): 21 February 2021

Indbank Vacancy Details

Total Vacancies– 19 Posts

Merchant Banker - 02

Research Analysts - 02

System Officer - 01

SO – Dealer (Stock Broking) - 08

SO – Trainee (Back Office Staff) - 06

Indbank Salary:

Merchant Banker - Rs.8.00 – 12.00 Lakh PA

Research Analysts - Rs.4.00 – 06.00 Lakh PA

System Officer - Rs.2.50 – 3.00 Lakh PA

SO – Dealer (Stock Broking) - Rs.2.50 – 3.00 Lakh PA

SO – Trainee (Back Office Staff) - Rs.9,000 – Rs.15,000/- PM

Eligibility Conditions for Indbank SO Trainee (Back Office Staff), Officer and Other Posts

Educational Qualification

Merchant Banker - Any Post Graduation or MBA in Finance. CA qualification is preferable. Any Graduation - Minimum five years experience in Merchant Banking operations. MBA in Finance / Chartered Accountant - Minimum Three years of experience in Merchant Banking operations.

Research Analysts - Any Post Graduation with NISM - Research Analyst Certification. Minimum Four years experience in research, analyzing trends of industries and economy, preparation of research reports, writing investment notes and report investment opinions on companies, Fundamental analysis, Technical Analysis, Equity, Commodity, Mutual Fpnd and Bond market.

System Officer - Graduation in Engineering (4 years)/ Technology Degree in Computer Science/Computer Applications/ Information Technology/ Bectronics/ Electronics &Telecommunications/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation OR b) Post Graduate Degree in Electronics/ Bectronics & Tele CommunicatioN Bectronics & Communication/ Electronics& Instrumentatio(/ Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Computer Applications OR c) Graduate having passed DOEACC '13. level. Minimum one year experience in system related operations such as Unix, Windows server & Networking.

SO - Dealer (Stock Broking) - Graduate with NISM / NCFM qualification. Minimum one year experience in dealing

SO - Trainee (Back Office Staff) – Graduate and minimum one year experience in dealing / back office as desirable.

Age Limit:

Merchant Banker - Not exceeding 40 Years

Research Analysts - Not exceeding 35 Years

System Officer - 21 to 30 Years

SO – Dealer (Stock Broking) - 21 to 30 Years

SO – Trainee (Back Office Staff) - 21 to 30 Years

Selection Procedure for Indbank Recruitment 2021

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the interview

How to Apply for Indbank Recruitment 2021

The eligible candidates can download the application form from the official website of the organization and send the same along with other necessary documents to Head Administration, Indbank (Merchant Banking Services Limited), 480, 1st Floor, Khivraj Complex 1, Anna Salai, Nandanam, Chennai - 600035. Candidates can also send the scanned copy of the duly filled application with enclosures to recruitment@indbankonline.com. The last date for submission of application is 21 February 2021.

Indbank Notification Download