India Post Recruitment 2022 for Postman, MTS, PA, SA Posts, Apply Online @dopsortsrecritment.in

India Post is hiring Postal Assistant (PA), Sorting Assistant (SA), Postman and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) in Assam Postal Circle.

India Post Recruitment 2022 Notification: India Post has issued a new notice for recruitment to the post of Postal Assistant (PA), Sorting Assistant (SA), Postal Assistant in Savings Bank Control Organisation IPA (SBCO), Postman in Post Offices and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) in Post Offices/ Railway Mail Service (RMS) and Postal Stores Depot of Assam Postal Circle. Meritorious students can apply latest by 27 July 2022. Candidates can submit their application on dopsortsrecritment.in.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 27 July 2022

India Post Vacancy Details

Name of the Unit/Divison/Office PA SA PA (SBCO) Postman MTS Guwahati Division 2 Darrang Division 1 1 Dibrugarh Division 1 1 Nagaon Division 1 Sivasagar Division 2 1 Tinsukia Division 1 RMS GH Division 2 2 RMS S Division 1 Savings Bank Control Organization (SBCO) 1 Total 6 3 1 4 3

India Post Salary:

Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant - Rs.25,500- Rs.8l,l00- in Level-4 os per Pay Matrix specified in Port A of Schedule of Central Civil Services l Revised Pay) Rules, 2016 plus admissible allowances.

Postman - Rs.21,700- to Rs.69100 in Level-3 os per Pay Matrix specified in Part-A oO Schedule of Central Civil Services 1 Revised Pay) Rules, 2016 plus admissible allowances.

MTS - Rs.18,000 to Rs.56,900 in Level as per Pay Matrix specified in Part-A of Schedule of Central Civil Services (Revised Poy) Rules, 2016 plus admissible allowances

Eligibility Criteria for India Post Postman, MTS, PA, SA Post

Educational Qualification:

Postal and Sorting Assistant - The candidates must be 12th passed or equivalent exam from a recognised university or Boord of School Education or Board of Secondary Education. The candidate will be required to furnish a certificate of Basic Computer Training from a recognized Computer Training Institute before issuance of the appointment letter.

Postman - 12th passed and knowledge of the local language.

MTS - 10th Passed and knowledge of the local language.

Age Limit:

Postal and Sorting Assistant - 18 to 27 years.

Postman - 18 to 27 years.

MTS - 18 to 25 years.

Sports Qualification:

Sportsmen who have represented a state or the country in the National or International competition in any of the games/ sports listed in the PDF

Sportsmen who have represented their University in the Inter-University tournaments conducted by the Inter-University Sports in any of the games/ sports listed in the PDF.

Sportsmen who have represented the State Schools Teams in the National Sports / Games for schools conducted by the All lndia School Games Federations in any of the games/ sports listed in the PDF\\

Sportsmen who have been awarded National Awards in Physical Efficiency under the National Physical Efficiency Drive.

Selection Process for Indian Post Recruitment 2022

Selection of the condidotes will be mode on educational and Sports qualifications subject to fulfilment of prescribed conditions.

How to Apply for Indian Post Recruitment 2022 ?

The eligible candidates may apply online through the URL http://dopsortsrecritment.in.

Stage 1: Candidates need to register themselves online before proceeding to fill the application.

Stage 2: Pay Application Fee

Stage 3: Candidats are required to submit the sports data, upload documents

Application Fee:

Rs. 200/-