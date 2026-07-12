Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result 2026: Indian Army has released the Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result 2026 at its official website-https://joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates can check their result through the regions wise and the Army Recruitment Offices (AROs) website quickly after using the Ctrl +F shortcut on your keyboard. The Army Agniveer Result 2026 PDF is now available to download at different regions and Army Recruitment Offices (AROs) across the country. You can download the result pdf for all the AROs across the country including Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh and others. With the publication of the result, now all the candidates shortlisted in the written examination are able to proceed to the next stage of the recruitment process, which includes the Physical Fitness Test (PFT), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), document verification, and medical examination.

A number of posts including Agniveer General Duty (GD), Tradesman, Technical, Clerk, and Women Military Police are to be filled through the much awaited recruitment drive across the country. Candidates can check their Army Agniveer result through the link given in the story- Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026 (OUT) Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026: Check All Latest Update Here The Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026 is based on the performance of candidates in the Common Entrance Examination conducted from June 01 to 15, 2026 across the country. Candidates successfully shortlisted through the CEE merit list are eligible for next round which is Physical Fitness Test (PFT), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), document verification, and medical examination. You can check here all the details regarding the Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026 here-

Also Check- Indian Army Agniveer 2026 Result in Hindi Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026 How It Get Prepared? Candidates part of selection process for the Indian Army Agniveer 2026 should be aware about the entire process through which the Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026 prepared. The Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026 is based on the performance of candidates in the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) marks through the ARO-wise and category-wise PDF. Adopting the normalization process (if required) , the Indian Army declared a merit list of candidates. Those candidates shortlisted in the result get chance to appear for Physical Fitness Test (PFT), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Document Verification and Medical Examination round. joinindianarmy.nic.in Results 2026 Overview The Indian Army had uploaded the result pdf download link for the the written exam for various Agniveer posts including General Duty (GD), Technical (Tech), Tradesmen (8th and 10th grade), Office Assistant, Women Military Police (MP), Sepoy Pharma, and Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant and others You can get all the details about the drive launched by the Indian Army.

Exam Institution Indian Army Exam Name Agniveer Common Entrance Examination (CEE) 2026 Post Name General Duty (GD), Technical (Tech), Tradesmen (8th and 10th grade), Office Assistant, Women Military Police (MP), Sepoy Pharma, and Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant Exam Date 1 to 16 June 2026 Frequency Once a Year Exam Phases Phase I: Online (Written Test)

Phase II: Physical Fitness Test (PFT) Official Website https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/ What's Next After Agniveer CEE Result 2026? Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the merit list will proceed to the next stage of the recruitment process, which includes the Physical Fitness Test (PFT), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), document verification, and medical examination. As per the selection process, now all the shortlisted candidates will have to clear all the stages successfully. Only after completion of all stages successfully as per the norms disclosed by the Indian Army, candidates will be shortlisted finally. All those candidates qualified in exam will have to apper for next round which are-

Physical Fitness Test: 1.6 km run, push-ups, sit-ups, and pull-ups

Physical Measurement Test: Height, weight, and chest check

Medical Check-up: Full body examination

Document Check: Verification of certificates and ID proof

Adaptability Test (if needed): Mental ability test How to Check Agniveer CEE Result 2026 Online? Candidates can download their result by following these steps: Step 1: Visit the official website of the Indian Army (www.joinindianarmy.nic.in).

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to find the Agniveer CEE Result 2026 link tab in the list.

Step 3: Next, scroll along with the list and click on the “Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026” link.

Step 4: Check your region and Army Recruitment Offices (AROs) through the tab.

Step 5: You will get the Indian Army Agniveer Result for 2026 as a PDF on your device.

Step 6:Search your Roll Number or Name using Ctrl + F.

Step 7: Download and save the same for future reference.

Army Agniveer Recruitment 2026 Check Schedule Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the result pdf will proceed to the next stage of the recruitment process, which includes the Physical Fitness Test (PFT), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), document verification, and medical examination. Now different regions and Army Recruitment Offices (AROs) will release the detailed schedule for next round i.e. for Physical Fitness Test (PFT), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), document verification, and medical examination round. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the offician website of Indian Army and other AROs office for detailed schedule for the same. Details Mentioned On Agniveer CEE Merit List 2026? Candidates can download their Indian Army Agniveer Merit List 2026 and advised to go through the same thoroughly and check all the detailed mentioned on its. The merit list will include the candidate's name, roll number, registration number, applied trade, ARO (Army Recruiting Office) name, category, selection status, and essential instructions regarding further reporting and the recruitment process. If any discrepancy is found, candidates should immediately contact the concerned recruitment office.

How to search for your Roll Number in the Indian Army Agniveer CEE 2026 PDF? To track your roll number in the Indian Army Agniveer CEE 2026 quickly, candidates are advised to download pdf instantly from the official website. After downloading the result pdf, you can follow the steps given below and check your status of result for next round- Use the Ctrl +F shortcut on your keyboard.

Type your roll number

Check the status Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026: List Of Documents Required? All those candidates successfully qualified in the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) are required to appear for next round which is Physical Fitness Test (PFT), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), document verification, and medical examination round. Under the document verification round, candidates will have to carry the documents including educational certificates, identity proof, and various localized certificates. Below are the list of documents should be ready for the candidates to appear at the regional/AROs venue-

Documents Required for the Rally and Physical Fitness Test (PFT)

Admit Card: Printed copy of the Admit Card for the rally.

Educational Documents:

10th Marksheet and Pass Certificate.

12th Marksheet and Pass Certificate (mandatory for Clerk, Technical, and Nursing Assistant categories).

Domicile/Nativity Certificate: Must have a photograph issued by your Tehsildar, SDO, or District Magistrate.

Caste Certificate: Required if applying under SC/ST/OBC/EWS categories.

Character Certificates:

School Character Certificate (from the headmaster/principal of your last attended school, issued within 6 months).

Village Sarpanch/Municipal Corporation Character Certificate (issued within the last 6 months).

Police Character Certificate (issued by District Police, within the last 6 months).

Unmarried Certificate: Required for candidates below 21 years of age, issued by the village Sarpanch or municipal authority within the last 6 months.

Additional/Specific Documents (If Applicable)

Depending on your personal profile and specific criteria, you may also need to bring:

NCC Certificates: 'A', 'B', or 'C' certificates, or Republic Day Parade certificate.

Sports Certificates: If you have represented your state, university, or nation at recognized sports levels within the last two years.

Tattoo Certificate: If you have a tattoo on any part of your body, a certification acknowledging it must be provided as per the format outlined in the official notification.

Relationship Certificate: Mandatory for wards of servicemen, ex-servicemen, or war widows (SOS/SOEX).