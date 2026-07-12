(OUT) Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026 Released : Download CEE Merit List PDF at joinindianarmy.nic.in
Army Agniveer Result 2026 Merit List PDF has been released by the Indian Army at official website-https://joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates appeared in the exam can check their result through the regions wise and the Army Recruitment Offices (AROs) website quickly after using the Ctrl +F shortcut on your keyboard. You will have to use your roll number to the result pdf to check the status of your result. Check all details here.
Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result 2026: Indian Army has released the Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result 2026 at its official website-https://joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates can check their result through the regions wise and the Army Recruitment Offices (AROs) website quickly after using the Ctrl +F shortcut on your keyboard. The Army Agniveer Result 2026 PDF is now available to download at different regions and Army Recruitment Offices (AROs) across the country. You can download the result pdf for all the AROs across the country including Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh and others.
With the publication of the result, now all the candidates shortlisted in the written examination are able to proceed to the next stage of the recruitment process, which includes the Physical Fitness Test (PFT), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), document verification, and medical examination.
A number of posts including Agniveer General Duty (GD), Tradesman, Technical, Clerk, and Women Military Police are to be filled through the much awaited recruitment drive across the country. Candidates can check their Army Agniveer result through the link given in the story-
Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026 (OUT)
Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026: Check All Latest Update Here
The Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026 is based on the performance of candidates in the Common Entrance Examination conducted from June 01 to 15, 2026 across the country. Candidates successfully shortlisted through the CEE merit list are eligible for next round which is Physical Fitness Test (PFT), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), document verification, and medical examination. You can check here all the details regarding the Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026 here-
Indian Army Agniveer UHQ Rally 2026
Army Agniveer CEE Result 2026 PDF Link
The link to download the Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result 2026 for various posts including Agniveer General Duty (GD), Tradesman, Technical, Clerk, and Women Military Police are available at the different regions and Army Recruitment Offices (AROs) across the country. You can download the Army Agniveer Result 2026 pdf directly the link given below-
|Army Agniveer 2026 Result
|Download Link
|Bihar
|Army Agniveer ARO Muzaffarpur Result 2026
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer ARO Katihar Result 2026
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer ARO Gaya Result 2026
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer ARO Danapur Result 2026
|Download Link
|Rajasthan
|Army Agniveer ARO Alwar Result 2026
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer ARO Kota Result 2026
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer ARO Jhunjhunu Result 2026
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer RO HQ Jaipur Result 2026
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer ARO Jodhpur Result 2026
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer ARO Jaipur Result 2026
|Download Link
|Madhya Pradesh
|Army Agniveer ARO Jabalpur Result 2026
|Army Agniveer ARO Mhow Result 2026
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer ARO Gwalior Result 2026
|Download Link
|Maharashtra
|Army Agniveer ARO Mumbai Result 2026
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer ARO Aurangabad Result 2026
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer ARO Kolhapur Result 2026
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer ARO Nagpur Result 2026
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer ARO Pune Result 2026
|Download Link
|Gujarat
|Army Agniveer ARO Ahmadabad Result 2026
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer ARO Janmagar Result 2026
|Download Link
|Odisha
|Army Agniveer ARO Behrampore Result 2026
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer ARO Cuttack Result 2026
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer ARO Gopalpur Result 2026
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer ARO Sambalpur Result 2026
|Download Link
|West Bengal
|Army Agniveer ARO Kolkata Result 2026
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer ARO Siliguri Result 2026
|Download Link
|Haryana
|Army Agniveer ARO Rohtak Result 2026
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer ARO Hisar Result 2026
|Download Link
|J&K
|Army Agniveer ARO Jammu Result 2026
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer ARO Srinagar Result 2026
|Download Link
|Punjab
|Army Agniveer ARO Amritsar Result 2026
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer ARO Ferozpur Result 2026
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer ARO Patiala Result 20266
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer ARO Ludhiana Result 2026
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer ARO Jalandhar Result 2026
|Download Link
|U.P.
|Army Agniveer ARO Agra Result 2026
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer ARO Almora Result 2026
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer ARO Amethi Result 2026
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer ARO BareillyResult 2026
|Download Link
Also Check- Indian Army Agniveer 2026 Result in Hindi
Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026 How It Get Prepared?
Candidates part of selection process for the Indian Army Agniveer 2026 should be aware about the entire process through which the Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026 prepared. The Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026 is based on the performance of candidates in the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) marks through the ARO-wise and category-wise PDF. Adopting the normalization process (if required) , the Indian Army declared a merit list of candidates. Those candidates shortlisted in the result get chance to appear for Physical Fitness Test (PFT), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Document Verification and Medical Examination round.
joinindianarmy.nic.in Results 2026 Overview
The Indian Army had uploaded the result pdf download link for the the written exam for various Agniveer posts including General Duty (GD), Technical (Tech), Tradesmen (8th and 10th grade), Office Assistant, Women Military Police (MP), Sepoy Pharma, and Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant and others You can get all the details about the drive launched by the Indian Army.
|Exam Institution
|Indian Army
|Exam Name
|Agniveer Common Entrance Examination (CEE) 2026
|Post Name
|General Duty (GD), Technical (Tech), Tradesmen (8th and 10th grade), Office Assistant, Women Military Police (MP), Sepoy Pharma, and Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant
|Exam Date
|1 to 16 June 2026
|Frequency
|Once a Year
|Exam Phases
|Phase I: Online (Written Test)
Phase II: Physical Fitness Test (PFT)
|Official Website
|https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/
What's Next After Agniveer CEE Result 2026?
Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the merit list will proceed to the next stage of the recruitment process, which includes the Physical Fitness Test (PFT), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), document verification, and medical examination. As per the selection process, now all the shortlisted candidates will have to clear all the stages successfully. Only after completion of all stages successfully as per the norms disclosed by the Indian Army, candidates will be shortlisted finally. All those candidates qualified in exam will have to apper for next round which are-
- Physical Fitness Test: 1.6 km run, push-ups, sit-ups, and pull-ups
- Physical Measurement Test: Height, weight, and chest check
- Medical Check-up: Full body examination
- Document Check: Verification of certificates and ID proof
- Adaptability Test (if needed): Mental ability test
How to Check Agniveer CEE Result 2026 Online?
Candidates can download their result by following these steps:
- Step 1: Visit the official website of the Indian Army (www.joinindianarmy.nic.in).
- Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to find the Agniveer CEE Result 2026 link tab in the list.
- Step 3: Next, scroll along with the list and click on the “Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026” link.
- Step 4: Check your region and Army Recruitment Offices (AROs) through the tab.
- Step 5: You will get the Indian Army Agniveer Result for 2026 as a PDF on your device.
- Step 6:Search your Roll Number or Name using Ctrl + F.
- Step 7: Download and save the same for future reference.
Army Agniveer Recruitment 2026 Check Schedule
Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the result pdf will proceed to the next stage of the recruitment process, which includes the Physical Fitness Test (PFT), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), document verification, and medical examination. Now different regions and Army Recruitment Offices (AROs) will release the detailed schedule for next round i.e. for Physical Fitness Test (PFT), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), document verification, and medical examination round. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the offician website of Indian Army and other AROs office for detailed schedule for the same.
Details Mentioned On Agniveer CEE Merit List 2026?
Candidates can download their Indian Army Agniveer Merit List 2026 and advised to go through the same thoroughly and check all the detailed mentioned on its. The merit list will include the candidate's name, roll number, registration number, applied trade, ARO (Army Recruiting Office) name, category, selection status, and essential instructions regarding further reporting and the recruitment process. If any discrepancy is found, candidates should immediately contact the concerned recruitment office.
How to search for your Roll Number in the Indian Army Agniveer CEE 2026 PDF?
To track your roll number in the Indian Army Agniveer CEE 2026 quickly, candidates are advised to download pdf instantly from the official website. After downloading the result pdf, you can follow the steps given below and check your status of result for next round-
- Use the Ctrl +F shortcut on your keyboard.
- Type your roll number
- Check the status
Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026: List Of Documents Required?
All those candidates successfully qualified in the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) are required to appear for next round which is Physical Fitness Test (PFT), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), document verification, and medical examination round. Under the document verification round, candidates will have to carry the documents including educational certificates, identity proof, and various localized certificates. Below are the list of documents should be ready for the candidates to appear at the regional/AROs venue-
- Documents Required for the Rally and Physical Fitness Test (PFT)
- Admit Card: Printed copy of the Admit Card for the rally.
- Educational Documents:
- 10th Marksheet and Pass Certificate.
- 12th Marksheet and Pass Certificate (mandatory for Clerk, Technical, and Nursing Assistant categories).
- Domicile/Nativity Certificate: Must have a photograph issued by your Tehsildar, SDO, or District Magistrate.
- Caste Certificate: Required if applying under SC/ST/OBC/EWS categories.
- Character Certificates:
- School Character Certificate (from the headmaster/principal of your last attended school, issued within 6 months).
- Village Sarpanch/Municipal Corporation Character Certificate (issued within the last 6 months).
- Police Character Certificate (issued by District Police, within the last 6 months).
- Unmarried Certificate: Required for candidates below 21 years of age, issued by the village Sarpanch or municipal authority within the last 6 months.
- Additional/Specific Documents (If Applicable)
- Depending on your personal profile and specific criteria, you may also need to bring:
- NCC Certificates: 'A', 'B', or 'C' certificates, or Republic Day Parade certificate.
- Sports Certificates: If you have represented your state, university, or nation at recognized sports levels within the last two years.
- Tattoo Certificate: If you have a tattoo on any part of your body, a certification acknowledging it must be provided as per the format outlined in the official notification.
- Relationship Certificate: Mandatory for wards of servicemen, ex-servicemen, or war widows (SOS/SOEX).
Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026: Indian Army Agniveer Salary 2026
The candidates successfully selected in the CCE round are able to appear for next PST/PMR Round. Once shortlistedfinally for various posts under Agniveer recruitment you will get the salary as per the notification released earlier. You can check the details of salary for various posts given below-
|Year
|Monthly Package
|In-Hand Salary
|Contribution to Agniveer Corpus Fund (30%)
|Contribution to Corpus Fund by GoI
|1st Year
|₹30,000
|₹21,000
|₹9,000
|₹9,000
|2nd Year
|₹33,000
|₹23,100
|₹9,900
|₹9,900
|3rd Year
|₹36,500
|₹25,550
|₹10,950
|₹10,950
|4th Year
|₹40,000
|₹28,000
|₹12,000
|₹12,000
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.