Indian Army LDC Recruitment 2022: 12th Passed Apply for Air Defence Centre

Indian Army Air Defence Centre Recruitment 2022: Army Air Defence Centre Recruitment has issued a notification for recruitment to the post of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) in the employment newspaper dated 16 July to 22 July 2022. 12th passed candidates can apply for the Army Air Defence Centre Recruitment 2022.

Indian Army Air Defence Centre Notification Download

Important Date

Last Date of Offline Application - upto 45 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper.

Indian Army Air Defence Centre LDC Recruitment 2022 Salary:

Rs. 19900-63200

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Army Air Defence Centre LDC Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

12th passed from a recognized unvesity

Should pass typing test with a minimum speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi on the computer (corresponding to 10500/9000 KDPH on an average of 5 Key depression for each word).

Age Limit:

18 to 25 years

Selection Process for Indian Army Air Defence Centre LDC Recruitment 2022

The selection will be done based on a written exam and typing test

Exam Pattern

The exam will consist of questions on General Intelligence & Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, General English and General Awareness.

The duration of the exam is 2 hours

How to Apply Indian Army Air Defence Centre LDC Recruitment 2022

Eligible and interested candidates can apply offline and submit their application in an envelope with a heading on top Application for the post of LDC’ to “ The Commandant, Army AD Centre, Ganjam (Odisha) PIN - 761052’.