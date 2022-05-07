Indian Army Recruitment 2022 for 133 for Barber, Chowkidar and Health Inspector Posts, Download Application Form

Indian Army is hiring 133 for Barber, Chowkidar and Health Inspector Post. Candidates can check details here.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022 Notification: Indian Army has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Barber, Chowkidar and Health Inspector in the employment newspaper dated 07 May 2022. Candidates can apply offline in the prescribed format on or before the last date.

Vacancy Details

Barber - 12

Chowkidar - 43

Health Inspector - 58

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Army for Barber, Chowkidar and Health Inspector Posts

Educational Qualification:

Barber - Matriculation pass or equivalent from recognized Board with proficiency in barber’s trade job.

Chowkidar - Matriculation pass or equivalent from recognized Board.

Health Inspector - Matriculation or equivalent qualification, and Sanitary Inspector Course Certificate from a recognized Institute.

Age Limit:

Barber - 18 to 27 years

Chowkidar - 18 to 27 years

Health Inspector - 18 to 25 years

How to Apply for Indian Army Group C Recruitment 2022 ?