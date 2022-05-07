Indian Army Recruitment 2022 for 133 for Barber, Chowkidar and Health Inspector Posts, Download Application Form

Indian Army Recruitment 2022 Notification: Indian Army has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Barber, Chowkidar and Health Inspector in the employment newspaper dated 07 May 2022. Candidates can apply offline in the prescribed format on or before the last date.
Indian Army Group C Recruitment Notification Download 1
Indian Army Group C Recruitment Notification Download 2
Vacancy Details
- Barber - 12
- Chowkidar - 43
- Health Inspector - 58
Eligibility Criteria for Indian Army for Barber, Chowkidar and Health Inspector Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Barber - Matriculation pass or equivalent from recognized Board with proficiency in barber’s trade job.
- Chowkidar - Matriculation pass or equivalent from recognized Board.
- Health Inspector - Matriculation or equivalent qualification, and Sanitary Inspector Course Certificate from a recognized Institute.
Age Limit:
- Barber - 18 to 27 years
- Chowkidar - 18 to 27 years
- Health Inspector - 18 to 25 years
How to Apply for Indian Army Group C Recruitment 2022 ?
- Barber and Health Chowkidar - Application form as duly completed in all respects alongwith all requisite documents, duly self-attested, should reach Presiding Officer (BOO-I), HQ Southern Command (BOO-I) within 45 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the Employment News.
- Health Inspector - Application form duly completed in all respects along with all requisite documents, duly self attested, should be sent in sealed envelope to The Commanding Officer, 431 Field Hospital, PIN- 903431, c/o 56 APO by registered/speed post, so as to reach this office on or before 06 June 2022 upto 2 PM with full particulars of the applicants on prescribed format.