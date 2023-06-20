Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2023, Online Application @joinindianarmy.nic.in; Check Salary, Eligibility

Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2023: Indian Army is looking to recruit candidates for SSC(Tech) 62 Men Course and  SSC(Tech)33 Women Posts. Candidates can check the direct link to apply and notification in this article.

Indian Army Recruitment 2023
Indian Army SSC Tech 2023 Recruitment:  Indian Army has activated the online application link for the recruitment of unmarried Male and unmarried Female Engineering Graduates and also Widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel.  Candidates interested to join Indian Army SSC(Tech)- 62 Men Course or SSCW(Tech)- 33 Women Course can apply online at  joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The course will commence in Apr 2024 at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The candidates can read more details on Indian Army SSC Men and Women Recruitment in the article below:

Indian Army SSC Recruitment Notification 2023 Download Here 
Indian Army SSC Recruitment  apply link 2023  Apply Here

Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Starting Date for Indian Army SSC Tech Online Application June 20, 2023
Last  Date for Indian Army SSC Tech Online Application July 19, 2023

Indian Army Recruitment 2023: SSC Vacancy

For SSC(Tech)-62 Men
Civil 47
Computer Science 42
Electrical 17
Electronics 26
Mechanical 34
Misc Engg Streams 9
For SSC(Tech)-33 Women
Civil 4
Computer Science 6
Electrical 2
Electronics 3
Mechanical 4
For Widows of Defence Personnel Only
BE/B Tech  1
SSC(W)(Non Tech)(Non UPSC) 1

Indian Army SSC Tech 2023: Salary

  • Lieutenant Level 10 - 56,100 - 1,77,500
  • Captain Level 10B - 61,300-1,93,900
  • Major Level 11 - 69,400-2,07,200
  • Lieutenant Colonel Level 12A - 1,21,200-2,12,400
  • Colonel Level 13 - 1,30,600-2,15,900
  • Brigadier Level 13A - 1,39,600-2,17,600
  • Major General Level 14 - 1,44,200-2,18,200
  • Lieutenant General HAG Scale Level 15 - 1,82,200-2,24,100
  • Lieutenant General HAG +Scale Level 16 - 2,05,400-2,24,400
  • VCOAS/Army Cdr/Lieutenant General (NFSG) - Level 17 2,25,000/-(fixed)
  • COAS Level 18 - 2,50,000/-(fixed)

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2023

Educational Qualification:

Career Counseling
  • B.E/B.Tech Degree.
  • Those who are studying in the final year of the Engineering degree course can also apply.

Educational Qualification for Widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel who Died in Harness.

  • SSCW (Non Tech) (Non UPSC) - Graduation in any Discipline.
  • SSCW (Tech) - B.E. / B. Tech in any Engineering stream.

Indian Army SSC Age Limit

  • For SSC(Tech) Men and SSCW (Tech ) Women - 20 to 27 years 
  • For widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel who Died in Harness Only. SSCW (Non Tech) [Non UPSC] and SSCW(Tech)- A maximum of 35 years of age as on 01 Apr 2023.

Indian Army SSC Tech Selection Process 2023 

The selection will be done on the basis of:

  1. Short listing of Applications.
  2. Centre Allotment
  3. Medical Examination

How to Apply for Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2023 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Indian Army - www.joinindianarmy.nic.i

Step 2: CLick on ‘Officer Entry Apply/Login’ and then click ‘Registration’ (Registration is not required, if already registered on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in)

Step 3: After registration, go to ‘Apply Online’ under Dashboard.

Step 4: Now, click om ‘Apply’ shown against Short Service Commission Technical Course.

Step 5: Read the instructions carefully and click ‘Continue’ to fill in details as required under various segments - Personal information, Communication details, Education details and details of previous SSB.

Step 6: Now, submit your application

 

