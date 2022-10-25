Indian Army TGC 137 Recruitment 2022: Apply From 1 November @joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army TGC 137 Recruitment 2022: Indian Army has issued Graduate Course (TGC-137) July 2023 Short Notification. Online application Link will be available on 1st November 2022. Check Details Here.

Indian Army TGC 137 Recruitment 2022 Notification: Indian Army has issued a short notice for recruitment through Technical Graduate Course (TGC-137) July 2023 . According to the notice, Indian Army TGC 137 Registrations will start on 01 November 2022 and will continue till 30 November 2022.

Interested candidates must have a degree in engineering in a relevant field. Candidates in the final year of the Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply. The minimum age should be 20 years and not more than 27 years of age.

Other than this, the candidates should be a citizen of India, or (ii) a subject of Nepal, or (iii) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka and East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire and Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

The details regarding the discipline and vacancy allotment will be available in the detailed notification. Selected candidates will get admission to the course for the July 2023 session.

Indian Army will shortlist applications. Shortlisted applications will be given Centre allotment via their email. After allotment of the Selection Centre, candidates will have to log in to the website and select their SSB dates which are available on a first-come-first-serve basis initially.

The short notice is published in the employment newspaper dated 22 October 2022. Candidates are advised to keep a track of the official website for the latest updates.