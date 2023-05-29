Indian Navy Recruitment 2023 Out: Apply Online for 100 Agniveers

Indian Navy has released the recruitment notification 2023 for 100 vacancies on a temporary basis on its official website - https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in
As per the notification, the application process will start on May 27, 2023, and will end on June 13, 2023.
Interested candidates for Indian Navy Agniveer can check the detailed article here for the vacancy, age limit, salary, etc.
Candidates are advised to carefully read the Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment Notification 2023 before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.
As per the recruitment notification, the candidates will be called for a physical fitness test, and medical examination after clearing the online written test.
Candidates are advised to read the official Notification PDF and visit the official website for detailed information.
Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Overview
Indian Navy Recruitment will fill 100 positions for Agniveers.
Check out the important details for the Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023.
|
Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023
|
Recruitment Authority
|
Indian Navy
|
Posts Name
|
Agniveer
|
Total Vacancies
|
100
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Vacancy Announced on
|
May 27, 2023
|
Selection process
|
Online Test and Physical Fitness Test
Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
Candidates can download the recruitment PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 100 vacancies announced for the posts of Agniveer by the Indian Navy. Download the official notification through the link given below.
|
Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023 Notification
Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment Notification Important Dates and Details
Candidates can check the important dates in the table given below. The recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification.
|
Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment Important Dates
|
Notification Release
|
May 27, 2023
|
Online Application Begins
|
May 29, 2023
|
Online Application closes on
|
June 15, 2023
|
Test Date
|
To be announced soon
Indian Navy Agniveer Application Fees
The category-wise application fees for Indian Navy Agniveer recruitment 2023 is tabulated below
|
Category
|
Application Fees
|
All Categories
|
Rs. 550 + 18% GST
Indian Navy Agniveer Vacancy 2023 Details
A total of 100 vacancies are available under the recruitment notice. The number of vacancies announced is tabulated below
|
Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023
|
Discipline
|
Number of Posts
|
Agniveer (Nov 23) Batch
|
100
|
Total
|
100
Indian Navy Agniveer Educational Qualification, Eligibility, and Age Limit
Below we have written all the required information of educational qualification and age limit for Agniveer
Educational Qualification:
As per the notification, all the candidates applying for the posts should have passed Matriculation Examination from the Boards of School Education recognised by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.
Age Limit
As per the notification, the age of candidates should be between 01 Nov 2002 – 30 Apr 2006 (Both dates inclusive)
Indian Navy Agniveer Selection Process
The selection of the candidates will be done through:
- Screening of Application
- Online Written Test
- Physical Fitness Tes
- Medical Examination
Indian Navy Agniveer Salary
As per the recruitment notification, the salary distribution for 4 years is tabulated below
|
Year
|
Package (Monthly)
|
In Hand (70%)
|
Contribution to Agniveer Corpus Fund (30%)
|
Contribution to Corpus Fund by GoI
|
1st
|
30,000
|
21,000
|
9,000
|
9,000
|
2nd
|
33,000
|
23,100
|
9,900
|
9,900
|
3rd
|
36,500
|
25,500
|
10,950
|
10,950
|
4th
|
40,000
|
28,000
|
12,000
|
12,000
Steps to Apply for the posts
Here we have provided the steps to follow for applying Agniveer posts
- Visit the official website of Join Indian Navy.
- Register yourself with required details .
- Fill out all the required details for Agniveer Nov 23 (Batch)
- Pay the application form fee to submit the application form.
- Submit the application and download it for future reference