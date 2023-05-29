Indian Navy Recruitment 2023 Out: Apply Online for 100 Agniveers

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023 is out for 100 Agniveer on the official website. Candidates can check here the detailed information mentioned below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, and other important details for Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023.

Indian Navy has released the recruitment notification 2023 for 100 vacancies on a temporary basis on its official website - https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in

As per the notification, the application process will start on May 27, 2023, and will end on June 13, 2023.

Interested candidates for Indian Navy Agniveer can check the detailed article here for the vacancy, age limit, salary, etc.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment Notification 2023 before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.

As per the recruitment notification, the candidates will be called for a physical fitness test, and medical examination after clearing the online written test.

Candidates are advised to read the official Notification PDF and visit the official website for detailed information.

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Overview

Indian Navy Recruitment will fill 100 positions for Agniveers.

Check out the important details for the Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023.

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Indian Navy Posts Name Agniveer Total Vacancies 100 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on May 27, 2023 Selection process Online Test and Physical Fitness Test

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the recruitment PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 100 vacancies announced for the posts of Agniveer by the Indian Navy. Download the official notification through the link given below.

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023 Notification Download PDF

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment Notification Important Dates and Details

Candidates can check the important dates in the table given below. The recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification.

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment Important Dates Notification Release May 27, 2023 Online Application Begins May 29, 2023 Online Application closes on June 15, 2023 Test Date To be announced soon

Indian Navy Agniveer Application Fees

The category-wise application fees for Indian Navy Agniveer recruitment 2023 is tabulated below

Category Application Fees All Categories Rs. 550 + 18% GST

Indian Navy Agniveer Vacancy 2023 Details

A total of 100 vacancies are available under the recruitment notice. The number of vacancies announced is tabulated below

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023 Discipline Number of Posts Agniveer (Nov 23) Batch 100 Total 100







Indian Navy Agniveer Educational Qualification, Eligibility, and Age Limit

Below we have written all the required information of educational qualification and age limit for Agniveer

Educational Qualification:

As per the notification, all the candidates applying for the posts should have passed Matriculation Examination from the Boards of School Education recognised by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

Age Limit

As per the notification, the age of candidates should be between 01 Nov 2002 – 30 Apr 2006 (Both dates inclusive)

Indian Navy Agniveer Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done through:

Screening of Application

Online Written Test

Physical Fitness Tes

Medical Examination







Indian Navy Agniveer Salary

As per the recruitment notification, the salary distribution for 4 years is tabulated below

Year Package (Monthly) In Hand (70%) Contribution to Agniveer Corpus Fund (30%) Contribution to Corpus Fund by GoI 1st 30,000 21,000 9,000 9,000 2nd 33,000 23,100 9,900 9,900 3rd 36,500 25,500 10,950 10,950 4th 40,000 28,000 12,000 12,000







Steps to Apply for the posts

Here we have provided the steps to follow for applying Agniveer posts