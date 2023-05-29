Agnineer Recruitment November 2023 Batch Apply for 100 Vacancies

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023 Out: Apply Online for 100 Agniveers

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023 is out for 100 Agniveer on the official website. Candidates can check here the detailed information mentioned below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, and other important details for Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023.

Agniveer
Agniveer

Indian Navy has released the recruitment notification 2023 for 100 vacancies on a temporary basis on its official website - https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in

As per the notification, the application process will start on May 27, 2023, and will end on June 13, 2023.

Interested candidates for Indian Navy Agniveer can check the detailed article here for the vacancy, age limit, salary, etc. 

Candidates are advised to carefully read the Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment Notification 2023 before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post. 

As per the recruitment notification, the candidates will be called for a physical fitness test, and medical examination after clearing the online written test.

Candidates are advised to read the official Notification PDF and visit the official website for detailed information. 

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Overview

Indian Navy Recruitment will fill 100 positions for Agniveers. 

Check out the important details for the Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023.

 

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023

Recruitment Authority

Indian Navy

Posts Name

Agniveer

Total Vacancies

100

Mode of Application

Online

Vacancy Announced on

May 27, 2023

Selection process

Online Test and Physical Fitness Test

 

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the recruitment PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 100 vacancies announced for the posts of Agniveer by the Indian Navy. Download the official notification through the link given below. 

 

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023 Notification

Download PDF

 

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment Notification Important Dates and Details

 

Candidates can check the important dates in the table given below. The recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification. 

 

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment Important Dates

Notification Release

May 27, 2023

Online Application Begins

May 29, 2023

Online Application closes on

June 15, 2023

Test Date

To be announced soon

 

Indian Navy Agniveer Application Fees

 

The category-wise application fees for Indian Navy Agniveer recruitment 2023 is tabulated below

Category

Application Fees

All Categories

Rs. 550 + 18% GST

 

 

Indian Navy Agniveer Vacancy 2023 Details

A total of 100 vacancies are available under the recruitment notice. The number of vacancies announced is tabulated below

 

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023

Discipline

Number of Posts

Agniveer (Nov 23) Batch

100

Total

100



Indian Navy Agniveer Educational Qualification, Eligibility, and Age Limit

 

Below we have written all the required information of educational qualification and age limit for Agniveer

 

Educational Qualification:

As per the notification, all the candidates applying for the posts should have passed Matriculation Examination from the Boards of School Education recognised by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

 

Age Limit

As per the notification, the age of candidates should be between  01 Nov 2002 – 30 Apr 2006 (Both dates inclusive)

 

Indian Navy Agniveer Selection Process

 

The selection of the candidates will be done through:

  • Screening of Application
  • Online Written Test
  • Physical Fitness Tes
  • Medical Examination



Indian Navy Agniveer Salary

As per the recruitment notification, the salary distribution for 4 years is tabulated below

Year

Package (Monthly)

In Hand (70%)

Contribution to Agniveer Corpus Fund (30%)

Contribution to Corpus Fund by GoI

1st

30,000

21,000

9,000

9,000

2nd

33,000

23,100

9,900

9,900

3rd

36,500

25,500

10,950

10,950

4th

40,000

28,000

12,000

12,000



Steps to Apply for the posts

Here we have provided the steps to follow for applying Agniveer posts 

  1. Visit the official website of Join Indian Navy.
  2. Register yourself with required details .
  3. Fill out all the required details for Agniveer Nov 23 (Batch)
  4. Pay the application form fee to submit the application form.
  5. Submit the application and download it for future reference

FAQ

What is the selection process for Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023?

Candidates will be evaluated with an online test, Physical fitness test, and medical examination.

How many posts have been announced in Indian Navy Agniveer recruitment?

A total of 100 posts have been announced in the Indian Navy Agniveer Nov - 23 Batch.

When will the detailed notification for Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023 be released?

The Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023 detailed notification was announced by the recruitment authority, on May 27, 2023, on its official website. However, the application process started from May 29, 2023

