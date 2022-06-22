Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2022 Notification Expected Soon: Check Agneepath MR SSR Details Here

Indian Navy is hiring Agniveers under Agneepath Scheme. Candidates can check the important dates, educational qualification, age limit and other details here.

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2022: Indian Navy is soongoing to upload the notification for the recruitment of Agniveer under the ‘Agneepath Scheme’ 2022, as per media reports. The candidates will be recruited for SSR and MR Recruit. Candidates who are 12th Passed and 10th Passed are eligible to apply for the Indian Navy Agneepath Scheme 2022. It is to be noted that, the opportunity is open for male and female candidates.

As per the reports, the Indian Navy will start the online registration process on 01 July 2022 on the official website on joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Candidates can check educational qualifications, age limit, vacancy details, selection process and other details here.

Indian Navy Agniveer Important Dates

Indian Navy Agniveer Notification Date Soon Indian Navy Agniveer Online Application Starting Date 01 July 2022 Indian Navy Agniveer Registration Last Date 30 July 2022 Indian Navy Agniveer Exam and PFT Date Expected in October 2022 Indian Navy Agniveer Training Date 21 November 2022

Indian Navy Agniveer Vacancy Details

SSR - to be released

MR - to be released

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

SSR - Qualified in 10+2 examination with Mathematics, Physics and at least one of these subjects: Chemistry/Biology/Computer Science from an educational board recognized by Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

Agniveer - The candidates should be 10th class passed.

Indian Navy Agniveer Age Limit:

17½ -21 years

Indian Navy Agniveer Physical Eligibility:

Height

Male - 157 cm

Female - 152 cm

Indian Navy Agniveer Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Written Exam Physical Fitness Test (PFT) Medical Test

Indian Navy Agniveer Exam Pattern

Indian Navy Agniveer SSR Exam Pattern

Subject Time English 60 minutes Mathematics Science General Awareness

Indian Navy Agniveer MR Exam Pattern

Subject Time General Awareness 30 minutes Science & Mathematics

Indian Navy Agniveer SSR Exam PatternIndian Navy Agniveer PFT 2022

Qualifying in Physical Fitness Test (PFT) is mandatory for selection. The standards for the Physical Fitness Test are as follows:-

Gender 1.6 KM Run Squats (Uthak Baithak) Push-ups Bent Knee Sit-ups Male 0.7 Mins 20 10 - Female * *

Indian Navy Agniveer Merit List 2022

Candidates who have passed PFT will be considered for preparation of merit list based on marks obtained in written examination. This merit list will be available on website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in. All selected candidates will be called to INS Chilka for Recruitment Medicals. The selection of a candidate will stand cancelled and he will have no claim for enrolment in the Indian Navy in case the candidate fails to report on the date and time mentioned in call letter for Recruitment Medical Examination at INS Chilka

How to Apply for Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2022 ?

The candidates can apply ONLINE ONLY on the official website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in. The procedure is as follows:-