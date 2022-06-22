Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2022 Notification Expected Soon: Check Agneepath MR SSR Details Here

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2022: Indian Navy is soongoing to upload the notification for the recruitment of Agniveer under the ‘Agneepath Scheme’ 2022, as per media reports. The candidates will be recruited for SSR and MR Recruit. Candidates who are 12th Passed and 10th Passed are eligible to apply for the Indian Navy Agneepath Scheme 2022. It is to be noted that, the opportunity is open for male and female candidates.
As per the reports, the Indian Navy will start the online registration process on 01 July 2022 on the official website on joinindiannavy.gov.in.
Candidates can check educational qualifications, age limit, vacancy details, selection process and other details here.
Indian Navy Agniveer Important Dates
|Indian Navy Agniveer Notification Date
|Soon
|Indian Navy Agniveer Online Application Starting Date
|01 July 2022
|Indian Navy Agniveer Registration Last Date
|30 July 2022
|Indian Navy Agniveer Exam and PFT Date
|Expected in October 2022
|Indian Navy Agniveer Training Date
|21 November 2022
Indian Navy Agniveer Vacancy Details
- SSR - to be released
- MR - to be released
Eligibility Criteria for Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification:
- SSR - Qualified in 10+2 examination with Mathematics, Physics and at least one of these subjects: Chemistry/Biology/Computer Science from an educational board recognized by Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.
- Agniveer - The candidates should be 10th class passed.
Indian Navy Agniveer Age Limit:
17½ -21 years
Indian Navy Agniveer Physical Eligibility:
Height
- Male - 157 cm
- Female - 152 cm
Indian Navy Agniveer Selection Process
The selection will be done on the basis of:
- Written Exam
- Physical Fitness Test (PFT)
- Medical Test
Indian Navy Agniveer Exam Pattern
Indian Navy Agniveer SSR Exam Pattern
|Subject
|Time
|English
|60 minutes
|Mathematics
|Science
|General Awareness
Indian Navy Agniveer MR Exam Pattern
|Subject
|Time
|General Awareness
|30 minutes
|Science & Mathematics
Indian Navy Agniveer PFT 2022
Qualifying in Physical Fitness Test (PFT) is mandatory for selection. The standards for the Physical Fitness Test are as follows:-
|
Gender
|
1.6 KM Run
|
Squats (Uthak Baithak)
|
Push-ups
|
Bent Knee Sit-ups
|
Male
|
0.7 Mins
|
20
|
10
|
-
|
Female
|
*
|
*
|
Candidates who have passed PFT will be considered for preparation of merit list based on marks obtained in written examination. This merit list will be available on website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in. All selected candidates will be called to INS Chilka for Recruitment Medicals. The selection of a candidate will stand cancelled and he will have no claim for enrolment in the Indian Navy in case the candidate fails to report on the date and time mentioned in call letter for Recruitment Medical Examination at INS Chilka
How to Apply for Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2022 ?
The candidates can apply ONLINE ONLY on the official website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in. The procedure is as follows:-
- Before filling online application, keep matric certificate & 10+2 Mark sheet ready for reference.
- Register yourself on www.joinindiannavy.gov.in with your e-mail ID, if not registered already. The Applicants must ensure that while filling their Application Form, they are providing their valid and active e-mail IDs and mobile numbers, which should not be changed till selection procedure is over.
- 'Log–in' with the registered E-mail ID and Click on "Current Opportunities".
- Click on "Apply" (√) button.
- Fill up the Form completely. Before clicking the 'Submit' button make sure all the details are correct, all required documents are scanned in original & uploaded.
- Online applications will be further scrutinised for eligibility and may be rejected at any stage, if found ineligible in any respect.
- Photographs. The Photograph To Be Uploaded Should Be Of Good Quality With Blue Background.