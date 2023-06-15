Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 4465 Agniveer Posts for SSR/MR

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Check Direct Link to Apply for Indian Navy SSR Recruitment and Indian Navt MR Recruitment Here.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Indian Navy is inviting applications for recruitment of 4465 Agniveer Posts. Out of total vacancies, 4465 vacancies are allotted for Agniveer (SSR) for 02/2023 (Nov 23) and 01/2024 (Apr 24) batch and the remaining 300 vacancies for Agniveer (MR) for 02/2023 (Nov 23) and 01/2024 (Apr 24) batch.

Online applications are invited from unmarried male and unmarried female candidates (who fulfil eligibility conditions as laid down by the Government of India) at. The last date for submission of the application is June 19, 2023. The payment option for registered candidates will close on 20 Jun 2023. applications window will be closed on June 21, 2023.

How to Apply for Indian Navy SSR MR Recruitment 2023 ?

Go to the official website of the Indian Navy - Navigate to the main page. Go to “Apply Online” link Login using Email Id, Password, and Captcha code. If you are a new applicant, click on the “new user” link. Click on the application for Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023 for SSR or MR . Fill the details Take the print out of your application

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of computer-based online exam, written xam, PFT and medical examinations.

Interested and eligible candidates can check the Indian Navy SSR MR Application Link below: