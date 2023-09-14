International Day of Democracy 2023: Important Quotes and Slogans for Students

International Day of Democracy 2023: On 15th September every year, the world celebrates International Day of Democracy to commemorate and celebrate the type of governance whose only focus is on its people. On this day, multiple countries across the world take part in various activities organised by the United Nations. For International Day of Democracy 2023, the emphasis is on empowering the next generation by laying focus on the children and youngsters who are the custodians of the future democracy.
The day is celebrated with great enthusiasm worldwide to keep a check on the status of democracy in the world. Democracy is not a necessity, it is a right of every individual as per the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Article 19 of the law, states that Freedom of Speech and Expression is the fundamental right of every citizen, which provides them with the right to hold opinions and make sure that they are heard wherever and whenever required. Thus, to have a close look at the status of democracy in the entire world, the day is celebrated.
What is Democracy?
Democracy is a system of governance where the leading or governing authorities are elected by the people of the country. A democratic form of government is also known as representative government or elective government. The country where the system of democracy is followed is known as a democratic country. Democracy is very famously defined by Abraham Lincoln as, “Government of the people, by the people, and for the people.
International Day of Democracy 2023 Theme
International Day of Democracy 2023 is centered around the theme of “Empowering the Next Generation”. The theme wants to impart the importance of youngsters in bettering the concept of democracy and advancing it as per the needs and requirements of future generations while also ensuring that their voices are heard in the decisions that can create an impeccable change in the world.
International Day of Democracy Slogans
Find here the best slogans on International Day of Democracy 2023. These slogans can be used by students to decorate their notice boards and classrooms in schools and can also be used in school competitions. Here, we have created a list of the best and most impactful slogans on the occasion of International Day of Democracy.
International Day of Democracy Quotes
These important quotes on International Day of Democracy from prominent personalities around the world will create an impactful speech, poem, essay, and posters. Do not forget to use the list of best quotes on International Day of Democracy presented below, to build an impactful and creative creation.
International Day of Democracy is a crucial day for the entire world since it recognizes the need for democracy for the proper functioning of the world and for strengthening relations among countries. On this day, the democracy prevalent in the world is measured, analysed, and celebrated. Schools can use this important day to impart knowledge about democracy to students so that they end up being responsible citizens who work towards advancing democracy for future generations.
