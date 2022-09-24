IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 For 1535 Trade Apprentice Posts, Apply @iocl.com, Check Eligibility

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited online application for the 1535 Trade Apprentice Posts on its official website. Check IOCL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has published notification for the 1535 posts of Trade Apprentice in the Employment News (24-30) September 2022. These vacancies are available in various refineries of the IOCL. You can apply online for theses posts on or before 23 October 2022.

Selection will be done on the basis of performance of the candidates on the basis of marks obtained by them in the Written Test and meeting the notified eligibility criteria.

Notification Details for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022:

Important Dates for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022:

Last Date for Submission of Application:

Vacancy Details for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022:

Trade Apprentice - Attendant Operator-396

Trade Apprentice (Fitter)-161

Trade Apprentice (Boiler)-54

Technician Apprentice Chemical-332

Technician Apprentice - Mechanical-163

Technician Apprentice Mechanical-198

Technician Apprentice Electrical-198

Technician Apprentice Instrumentation-74

Trade Apprentice- Secretarial Assistant -39 Trade Apprentice- Accountant-45

Trade Apprentice- Data Entry Operator -41

Trade Apprentice- Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate Holders)-32

Check the notification link for details of the Educational qualification of the post.

Eligibility Criteria for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification:

Trade Apprentice - Attendant Operator-3 years B.Sc. (Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry/

Industrial Chemistry)

Trade Apprentice (Fitter)-Matric with 2 (two) years ITI (Fitter) course

Trade Apprentice (Boiler)-3 years B.Sc. (Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry/ Industrial Chemistry)

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

How to Apply for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022:

Candidates can visit the website www.iocl.com, go to

‘What’s New’ > go to Engagement of Apprentices under Refineries Division> Click on “Detailed advertisement” (to refer to the Advertisement) > Click on “Click here to Apply Online” (to fill online application form).