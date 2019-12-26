IOCL Northern Region Recruitment 2020, Apply Online 312 Technician Apprentice and Trade Apprentice Posts @iocl.com

IOCL Northern Region Recruitment 2020: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is looking to recruit Technician Apprentice and Trade Apprentice in Northern Region. A total of 312 vacancies are available at its Locations in States & Union Territory of North India (Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand & Uttar Pradesh.
IOCL Recruitment 2020 is being done online on IOCL official website www.iocl.com from 26 December onward. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 on or before 22 January 2020.
IOCL Apprentice selection shall be on the basis of performance of the candidates on the basis of marks obtained by them in the Written Test.
Important Date
- Starting Date of Submission of Online Application – 26 December 2019
- Last Date of Submission of Online Application - 22 January 2020
IOCL Apprentice Vacancy Details
Technician Apprentice - 312 Posts
Delhi – 17
- Technician Apprentice- Mechanical
- Technician Apprentice- Electrical
- Technician Apprentice -Instrumentation
- Technician Apprentice -Civil
- Technician Apprentice –Electrical & Electronics
- Technician Apprentice - Electronics
Haryana – 18
- Technician Apprentice- Mechanical
- Technician Apprentice- Electrical
- Technician Apprentice -Instrumentation
- Technician Apprentice -Civil
- Technician Apprentice –Electrical & Electronics
- Technician Apprentice - Electronics
Himachal Pradesh- 3
- Technician Apprentice- Mechanical
- Technician Apprentice- Electrical
- Technician Apprentice -Instrumentation
- Technician Apprentice -Civil
- Technician Apprentice –Electrical & Electronics
- Technician Apprentice - Electronics
Jammu & Kashmir – 3
- Technician Apprentice- Mechanical
- Technician Apprentice- Electrical
- Technician Apprentice -Instrumentation
- Technician Apprentice -Civil
- Technician Apprentice –Electrical & Electronics
- Technician Apprentice - Electronics
Punjab – 18
- Technician Apprentice- Mechanical
- Technician Apprentice- Electrical
- Technician Apprentice -Instrumentation
- Technician Apprentice -Civil
- Technician Apprentice –Electrical & Electronics
- Technician Apprentice - Electronics
Rajasthan – 17
- Technician Apprentice- Mechanical
- Technician Apprentice- Electrical
- Technician Apprentice -Instrumentation
- Technician Apprentice -Civil
- Technician Apprentice –Electrical & Electronics
- Technician Apprentice - Electronics
UP – 48
- Technician Apprentice- Mechanical
- Technician Apprentice- Electrical
- Technician Apprentice -Instrumentation
- Technician Apprentice -Civil
- Technician Apprentice –Electrical & Electronics
- Technician Apprentice - Electronics
Uttarakhand – 04
- Technician Apprentice- Mechanical
- Technician Apprentice- Electrical
- Technician Apprentice -Instrumentation
- Technician Apprentice -Civil
- Technician Apprentice –Electrical & Electronics
- Technician Apprentice - Electronics
Trade Apprentice
Delhi - 17
- Trade Apprentice -Fitter
- Trade Apprentice-Electrician
- Technician Apprentice -Instrument Mechanic
- Technician Apprentice –Electronics Mechanic
- Technician Apprentice - Mechanist
Haryana – 18
- Trade Apprentice -Fitter
- Trade Apprentice-Electrician
- Technician Apprentice -Instrument Mechanic
- Technician Apprentice –Electronics Mechanic
- Technician Apprentice - Mechanist
HP – 3
- Trade Apprentice -Fitter
- Trade Apprentice-Electrician
- Technician Apprentice -Instrument Mechanic
- Technician Apprentice –Electronics Mechanic
- Technician Apprentice - Mechanist
J&K – 3
- Trade Apprentice -Fitter
- Trade Apprentice-Electrician
- Technician Apprentice -Instrument Mechanic
- Technician Apprentice –Electronics Mechanic
- Technician Apprentice - Mechanist
Punjab - 18
- Trade Apprentice -Fitter
- Trade Apprentice-Electrician
- Technician Apprentice -Instrument Mechanic
- Technician Apprentice –Electronics Mechanic
- Technician Apprentice - Mechanist
Rajasthan - 17
- Trade Apprentice -Fitter
- Trade Apprentice-Electrician
- Technician Apprentice -Instrument Mechanic
- Technician Apprentice –Electronics Mechanic
- Technician Apprentice - Mechanist
Up - 49
- Trade Apprentice -Fitter
- Trade Apprentice-Electrician
- Technician Apprentice -Instrument Mechanic
- Technician Apprentice –Electronics Mechanic
- Technician Apprentice - Mechanist
Uttarakhand – 4
- Trade Apprentice -Fitter
- Trade Apprentice-Electrician
- Technician Apprentice -Instrument Mechanic
- Technician Apprentice –Electronics Mechanic
- Technician Apprentice - Mechanist
Trade Apprentice-Accountant
- Chandigarh - 2
- Delhi - 3
- Haryana - 3
- HP – 2
- UP - 5
- Uttarakhand - 2
- Rajasthan - 3
- Punjab - 3
- J & K - 2
Trade Apprentice- Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices)
- Chandigarh - 1
- Delhi - 2
- Haryana - 2
- UP - 3
- Uttarakhand - 1
- Rajasthan - 2
- Punjab - 2
Trade Apprentice- Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate Holder)
- Chandigarh - 1
- Delhi - 2
- Haryana - 2
- UP - 3
- Uttarakhand - 1
- Rajasthan - 2
- Punjab - 1
Eligibility Criteria for Apprentice Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Trade Apprentice - Regular Full time ITI recognized by NCVT / SCVT
- Technician Apprentice - 3 years Diploma in Engineering from recognized Institute/University with minimum 50 % marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates & 45% in case of SC/ST candidates against reserved position
Selection Procedure for IOCL Apprentice Posts
The Selection process will consist of Objective Type Written test.
How to Apply for IOCL Apprentice Posts 2020
Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format through IOCLSofficial website https://www.iocl.com/ on or before 22 January 2020.