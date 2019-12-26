IOCL Northern Region Recruitment 2020, Apply Online 312 Technician Apprentice and Trade Apprentice Posts @iocl.com

IOCL Northern Region Recruitment 2020: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is looking to recruit Technician Apprentice and Trade Apprentice in Northern Region. A total of 312 vacancies are available at its Locations in States & Union Territory of North India (Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand & Uttar Pradesh.

IOCL Recruitment 2020 is being done online on IOCL official website www.iocl.com from 26 December onward. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 on or before 22 January 2020.

IOCL Apprentice selection shall be on the basis of performance of the candidates on the basis of marks obtained by them in the Written Test.

Important Date

Starting Date of Submission of Online Application – 26 December 2019

Last Date of Submission of Online Application - 22 January 2020

IOCL Apprentice Vacancy Details

Technician Apprentice - 312 Posts

Delhi – 17

Technician Apprentice- Mechanical

Technician Apprentice- Electrical

Technician Apprentice -Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice -Civil

Technician Apprentice –Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice - Electronics

Haryana – 18

Technician Apprentice- Mechanical

Technician Apprentice- Electrical

Technician Apprentice -Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice -Civil

Technician Apprentice –Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice - Electronics

Himachal Pradesh- 3

Technician Apprentice- Mechanical

Technician Apprentice- Electrical

Technician Apprentice -Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice -Civil

Technician Apprentice –Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice - Electronics

Jammu & Kashmir – 3

Technician Apprentice- Mechanical

Technician Apprentice- Electrical

Technician Apprentice -Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice -Civil

Technician Apprentice –Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice - Electronics

Punjab – 18

Technician Apprentice- Mechanical

Technician Apprentice- Electrical

Technician Apprentice -Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice -Civil

Technician Apprentice –Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice - Electronics

Rajasthan – 17

Technician Apprentice- Mechanical

Technician Apprentice- Electrical

Technician Apprentice -Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice -Civil

Technician Apprentice –Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice - Electronics

UP – 48

Technician Apprentice- Mechanical

Technician Apprentice- Electrical

Technician Apprentice -Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice -Civil

Technician Apprentice –Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice - Electronics

Uttarakhand – 04

Technician Apprentice- Mechanical

Technician Apprentice- Electrical

Technician Apprentice -Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice -Civil

Technician Apprentice –Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice - Electronics

Trade Apprentice

Delhi - 17

Trade Apprentice -Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Technician Apprentice -Instrument Mechanic

Technician Apprentice –Electronics Mechanic

Technician Apprentice - Mechanist

Haryana – 18

Trade Apprentice -Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Technician Apprentice -Instrument Mechanic

Technician Apprentice –Electronics Mechanic

Technician Apprentice - Mechanist

HP – 3

Trade Apprentice -Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Technician Apprentice -Instrument Mechanic

Technician Apprentice –Electronics Mechanic

Technician Apprentice - Mechanist

J&K – 3

Trade Apprentice -Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Technician Apprentice -Instrument Mechanic

Technician Apprentice –Electronics Mechanic

Technician Apprentice - Mechanist

Punjab - 18

Trade Apprentice -Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Technician Apprentice -Instrument Mechanic

Technician Apprentice –Electronics Mechanic

Technician Apprentice - Mechanist

Rajasthan - 17

Trade Apprentice -Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Technician Apprentice -Instrument Mechanic

Technician Apprentice –Electronics Mechanic

Technician Apprentice - Mechanist

Up - 49

Trade Apprentice -Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Technician Apprentice -Instrument Mechanic

Technician Apprentice –Electronics Mechanic

Technician Apprentice - Mechanist

Uttarakhand – 4

Trade Apprentice -Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Technician Apprentice -Instrument Mechanic

Technician Apprentice –Electronics Mechanic

Technician Apprentice - Mechanist

Trade Apprentice-Accountant

Chandigarh - 2

Delhi - 3

Haryana - 3

HP – 2

UP - 5

Uttarakhand - 2

Rajasthan - 3

Punjab - 3

J & K - 2

Trade Apprentice- Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices)

Chandigarh - 1

Delhi - 2

Haryana - 2

UP - 3

Uttarakhand - 1

Rajasthan - 2

Punjab - 2

Trade Apprentice- Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate Holder)

Chandigarh - 1

Delhi - 2

Haryana - 2

UP - 3

Uttarakhand - 1

Rajasthan - 2

Punjab - 1

Eligibility Criteria for Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Trade Apprentice - Regular Full time ITI recognized by NCVT / SCVT

- Regular Full time ITI recognized by NCVT / SCVT Technician Apprentice - 3 years Diploma in Engineering from recognized Institute/University with minimum 50 % marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates & 45% in case of SC/ST candidates against reserved position

Selection Procedure for IOCL Apprentice Posts

The Selection process will consist of Objective Type Written test.

How to Apply for IOCL Apprentice Posts 2020

Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format through IOCLSofficial website https://www.iocl.com/ on or before 22 January 2020.