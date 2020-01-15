IOCL Southern Region Recruitment 2020, 248 Vacancies for Apprentice Post, Apply @iocl.com

IOCL Southern Region Recruitment 2020: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Trade Apprentices at its Locations in States of Southern India (Tamil Nadu & Puducherry, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana). Candidates who are interested to apply for IOCL Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2020 can visit the IOCL official website and submit online applications on or before 27 January 2020.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Submission of Online Application - 13 January 2020
- Last Date of Submission of Online Application - 27 January 2020 upto 5 PM
- Written Test – 09 February 2020
- Tentative Date for Upload of Provisionally Qualified Candidates for Document Verification is - 17 February 2020
IOCL Southern Region Apprentice Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 248
State-Wise Posts
Tamil Nadu & Puducherry – 121 Posts
- Trade Apprentice Fitter
- Trade Apprentice Electrician
- Trade Apprentice Electronic Mechanic
- Trade Apprentice-Instrument Mechanic
- Trade Apprentice-Machinist
Karnataka – 78 Posts
- Trade Apprentice Fitter
- Trade Apprentice Electrician
- Trade Apprentice Electronic Mechanic
- Trade Apprentice-Instrument Mechanic
- Trade Apprentice-Machinist
Telangana – 22 Posts
- Trade Apprentice Fitter
- Trade Apprentice Electrician
- Trade Apprentice Electronic Mechanic
- Trade Apprentice-Instrument Mechanic
- Trade Apprentice-Machinist
Andhra Pradesh – 27 Posts
- Trade Apprentice Fitter
- Trade Apprentice Electrician
- Trade Apprentice Electronic Mechanic
- Trade Apprentice-Instrument Mechanic
- Trade Apprentice-Machinist
Eligibility Criteria for IOCL Southern Region Apprentice Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
10th Passed and 2 years full time ITI in relevant trade. The qualification prescribed shall be from a recognized University/Institute as a full time regular course in relevant disciplines. Qualification acquired through Part-time / Correspondence / Distance Learning mode shall render the candidate ineligible
Selection Procedure for IOCL Southern Region Apprentice Posts
The Selection process will consist of Objective Type Written test
How to Apply for IOCL Southern Region Apprentice Posts 2020
Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format through official website https://www.iocl.com/ on or before 27 January 2020.