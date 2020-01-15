IOCL Southern Region Recruitment 2020, 248 Vacancies for Apprentice Post, Apply @iocl.com

IOCL Southern Region Recruitment 2020: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Trade Apprentices at its Locations in States of Southern India (Tamil Nadu & Puducherry, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana). Candidates who are interested to apply for IOCL Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2020 can visit the IOCL official website and submit online applications on or before 27 January 2020.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Submission of Online Application - 13 January 2020

Last Date of Submission of Online Application - 27 January 2020 upto 5 PM

Written Test – 09 February 2020

Tentative Date for Upload of Provisionally Qualified Candidates for Document Verification is - 17 February 2020

IOCL Southern Region Apprentice Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 248

State-Wise Posts

Tamil Nadu & Puducherry – 121 Posts

Trade Apprentice Fitter

Trade Apprentice Electrician

Trade Apprentice Electronic Mechanic

Trade Apprentice-Instrument Mechanic

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Karnataka – 78 Posts

Trade Apprentice Fitter

Trade Apprentice Electrician

Trade Apprentice Electronic Mechanic

Trade Apprentice-Instrument Mechanic

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Telangana – 22 Posts

Trade Apprentice Fitter

Trade Apprentice Electrician

Trade Apprentice Electronic Mechanic

Trade Apprentice-Instrument Mechanic

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Andhra Pradesh – 27 Posts

Trade Apprentice Fitter

Trade Apprentice Electrician

Trade Apprentice Electronic Mechanic

Trade Apprentice-Instrument Mechanic

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Eligibility Criteria for IOCL Southern Region Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

10th Passed and 2 years full time ITI in relevant trade. The qualification prescribed shall be from a recognized University/Institute as a full time regular course in relevant disciplines. Qualification acquired through Part-time / Correspondence / Distance Learning mode shall render the candidate ineligible

Selection Procedure for IOCL Southern Region Apprentice Posts

The Selection process will consist of Objective Type Written test

How to Apply for IOCL Southern Region Apprentice Posts 2020

Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format through official website https://www.iocl.com/ on or before 27 January 2020.