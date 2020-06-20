ISI Recruitment 2020 for 36 Associate Scientist and and Scientific Assistant Posts, Apply Online @isical.ac.in

ISI Recruitment 2020: Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), an Institute of National Importance under Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), Government of India (GoI), has invited applications for the post of Associate Scientist A and Scientific Assistant A for its Headquarters in Kolkata and outlying Centres, Branch and Units. The eligible candidates can apply online from 22 June to 31 July 2020 on official website isical.ac.in.

Important Dates

Date of Opening of Online Application: 22 June 2020

Last Date of Submission of Online Application: 31 July 2020 upto 2 PM

Indian Statistical Institute Vacancy Details

Associate Scientist A - 17 Posts

Scientific Assistant A - 19 Posts

Salary:

Associate Scientist A - Rs. 44,900 - Rs. 1,42,400/- in Pay Level 7 (7th CPC) plus other admissible allowances as per Central Government norms

Scientific Assistant - Rs. 35,400 - Rs. 1,12,400/- in the Pay Level 6 (7th CPC) plus other admissible allowances as per Central Government norms.

Eligibility Criteria for ISI Associate Scientist and Scientific Assistant Jobs

Educational Qualification:

Associate Scientist A - Master’s degree or equivalent

Scientific Assistant - Master’s degree ((10+2+3+2)/(10+2+4+2)) in relevant field, or equivalent; OR Honours degree ((10+2+3)/(10+2+4)) in relevant field with two years’ experience in the relevant fields; OR Bachelor’s degree ((10+2+3)/(10+2+4)) and Diploma with two years’ experience in the relevant fields; OR Higher Secondary (10+2) and Diploma of at least three years’ duration with three years’ experience in the relevant fields; OR Other equivalent Degree or Diploma from a recognised Institution with adequate experience in the relevant fields

Age Limit:

Below 35 years as on 01.06.2020 (Upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for candidates belonging to SC/ST, and 3 years for OBC(NCL), in respect to posts reserved for them. Relaxation of age for candidates belonging to PwBD, and serving Government employees (both external and internal) shall be as per Central Government directives)

How to Apply for Indian Statistical Institute Associate Scientist and Scientific Assistant Recruitment 2020 ?



Eligible and interested candidates can apply to the post through official website from 22 June to 31 July 2020.

ISI Associate Scientist Recruitment Notification PDF

ISI Scientific Assistant Recruitment Notification PDF