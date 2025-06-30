ISRO Recruitment 2025 Notification OUT for Scientist, Engineer at isro.gov.in, Check Eligibility, Apply Online and More

ISRO Scientist Recruitment 2025: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has published recruit notification for Scientist/Engineer posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 14, 2025.

Selection for these posts will be done based on the performance of candidates in a written test which will be conducted at eleven venues viz., Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, New Delhi and Thiruvananthapuram. However, ISRO reserves the right to cancel/change the written test venue and re-allot the candidates to any other test centre. You will get all the crucial details about the ISRO Recruitment 2025 drive including application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.

ISRO Recruitment 2025 Notification The detailed advertisement regarding the Scientist/Engineer posts is available on the official website of the Union Bank . You can download the pdf directly through the link given below. ISRO Recruitment 2025 Download PDF ISRO 2025 Important Date The online application process is underway through the official website. You can follow the schedule given below.

Opening date for submission of application: June 24, 2025

Last date for submission of application: July 14, 2025 ISRO Recruitment 2025 Vacancy Details Under the recruitment drive, a total of 39 Scientist/Engineer posts are available for recruitment in different disciplines. You can check the notification link for details of the discipline wise posts. Name of Posts Number of posts Scientist/Engineer 'SC' (Civil) 18 Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Electrical) 10 Scientist/Engine er ‘SC’ (Refrigeration & Air Conditioning) 09 Scientist/Engine er ‘SC’ (Architecture) 01 Scientist/Engine er ‘SC’ (Civil) – Autonomous Body [PRL] 01

ISRO 2025 Eligibility Criteria To apply for these posts, candidates should have fulfilled the posts wise eligibility as mentioned in the notification. You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility of the posts. Name of Posts Educational Qualification Scientist/Engineer 'SC' (Civil) BE/ B.Tech or equivalent in Civil Engineering with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10 Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Electrical) BE/ B.Tech or equivalent in Electrical Engineering OR Electrical and Electronics Engineering with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10 Scientist/Engine er ‘SC’ (Refrigeration & Air Conditioning) BE/B.Tech or equivalent in Mechanical Engineering with Air Conditioning & Refrigeration or allied subjects as electives or as a core subject in any of the semesters, with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10 Scientist/Engine er ‘SC’ (Architecture) Bachelor degree in Architecture with an aggregate minimum of 65% or CGPA 6.84/10 and Valid Registration Certificate with Council of Architecture. Scientist/Engine er ‘SC’ (Civil) – Autonomous Body [PRL] BE/ B.Tech or equivalent in Civil Engineering with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10