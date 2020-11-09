ISRO SAC Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Notification Released @sac.gov.in, Opportunity for Graduates & Diploma Holders, Apply Online

ISRO SAC Apprentice Recruitment 2020: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) - Space Applications Centre (SAC), Ahmedabad has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Graduate and Technician Apprentice from candidates who have degree/diploma from a recognised university coming under Western Region of Board of Apprenticeship Training (MAHARASHTRA, GUJARAT, GOA, CHHATTISGARH, MADHYA PRADESH, DADRA NAGAR HAVELI, DIU & DAMAN (UTS). All interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts on or before 23 November 2020.

ISRO SAC Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Online Applications are starting from today onwards.i.e. 9 November 2020. In this article, we have provided the details of ISRO SAC Apprentice Recruitment 2020. Candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility criteria, age limit, selection criteria and other details.

Advertisement number: SAC: 03/2020

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 9 November 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 23 November 2020

ISRO SAC Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice (Electronics & Communication Engg.)

Graduate Apprentice (Mechanical Engg.)

Graduate Apprentice (Computer Engg./Computer Science/Information Technology)

Graduate Apprentice (Electrical Engg.)

Graduate Apprentice (Civil Engg.)

Technician Apprentice (Electronics & Communication Engg.)

Technician Apprentice (Mechanical Engg.)

Technician Apprentice (Computer Engg./Computer Science/ Information Technology)

Technician Apprentice (Electrical Engg.)

Technician Apprentice (Civil Engg.)

Eligibility Criteria for Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification:

Graduate Apprentice - B.E/B.Tech. (FIRST CLASS) with aggregate minimum 65% Marks (average of all semesters) or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.84 on a 10 scale in the relevant field declared by recognized University.

Technician Apprentice - Diploma (FIRST CLASS) in the relevant field declared by State Board of Technical Education/University

ISRO SAC Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 35 years (There will be no age limit for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download ISRO SAC Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

ISRO SAC Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Stipend

Graduate Apprentice: Rs. 9000/- per month

Technician Apprentice: Rs. 8000/- per month

How to apply for ISRO SAC Apprentice Notification 2020

Interested candidates can send applications through the online mode on or before 23 November 2020. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.