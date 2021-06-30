Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

ITBP Tradesman Result 2017 Out @recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in: Check Constable Exam Selection List 2021, Cut-Off Marks Here

Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has released the result of computer bases test (CBT) for the post of Constable Tradesman 2017-21. Candidates can download ITBP Result 2021 from the official website of ITBP Recruitment -recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

Created On: Jun 30, 2021 20:04 IST
ITBP Tradesman Result 2021: Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has released the result of computer based test (CBT) for the post of Constable Tradesman 2017-21. Candidates, who appeared in ITBP Tradesman Exam on 19 March 2021, can download ITBP Result 2021 from the official website of ITBP Recruitment -recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

ITBP Tradesman Result Link is also given below. The candidates can download ITBP Constable Result, directly, through the link:

ITBP Tradesman Result Download Link 2017

Shortlisted candidates whose roll number is available in the list will now appear for Documentation (Verification of Original Documents) and Detailed Medical Exam

ITBP Tradesman Cut-Off

The candidates can check the cut-off for various trades below:

 

How to Download ITBP Constable Result 2017 ?

  1. Go to recruitment website of ITBP - recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in
  2. Click on the link - ‘TRADE WISE LIST OF CANDIDATES SHORTLISTED FOR DOCUMENTATION/ DME/ CATEGORY WISE CUT-OFF MARKS AND REVISED VACANCIES FOR RECRUITMENT OF CT (TRADESMAN) 2017 IN ITBP’
  3. Download ITBP CT Result PDF
  4. Check roll numbers of selected candidates
FAQ

What is my ITBP Constable Roll Number ?

You can check your roll number in your ITBP Admit Card 2021

What is ITBO Cut-off for General Category for Water Carrier ?

Male - 78.4, Female - 69.2

What is ITBO CT Interview Date ?

The interview date shall be announced soon.

What is ITBP Tradesman Result PDF Link ?

You can download the result pdf through the link - recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in
