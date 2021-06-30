ITBP Tradesman Result 2017 Out @recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in: Check Constable Exam Selection List 2021, Cut-Off Marks Here

Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has released the result of computer bases test (CBT) for the post of Constable Tradesman 2017-21. Candidates can download ITBP Result 2021 from the official website of ITBP Recruitment -recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

ITBP Tradesman Result 2021: Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has released the result of computer based test (CBT) for the post of Constable Tradesman 2017-21. Candidates, who appeared in ITBP Tradesman Exam on 19 March 2021, can download ITBP Result 2021 from the official website of ITBP Recruitment -recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

ITBP Tradesman Result Link is also given below. The candidates can download ITBP Constable Result, directly, through the link:

ITBP Tradesman Result Download Link 2017

Shortlisted candidates whose roll number is available in the list will now appear for Documentation (Verification of Original Documents) and Detailed Medical Exam

ITBP Tradesman Cut-Off

The candidates can check the cut-off for various trades below:

How to Download ITBP Constable Result 2017 ?