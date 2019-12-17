11 Items For Trekking that you Must Carry For Your New Year Trip

New Year celebrations have already begun. You must have been planning for long on how to celebrate this holiday season. If you want to welcome this New Year while trekking and hiking, then prepare yourself first. Make sure to carry some of the most required essentials for the trek that you must not miss. From torch to the medical kit, your backpack must have a space for them.

We are bringing you 11 trek items. Celebrate New Year with a hiking experience which you will never forget.

Mufubu is offering this rucksack which you can easily carry on your shoulders. With adjustable belts, shoe compartment and enough space for your belongings, this bag is available at an affordable price which you will not want to miss. The padded straps give you the benefit of adjusting this bag as per your convenience.

The bottle is a must when it comes to traveling and if you are on a trek, it becomes inevitable. It becomes important to keep yourself hydrated while hiking, hence make sure to buy this stainless steel bottle by Borosil. The copper coating is for temperature retention. The portable bottle will be easily fitted in your bag.

You will thank us for recommending this LED torchlight. One of the best parts of hiking is, you don’t know where you will eventually end up. From dark forests to lonely roads, this waterproof torch will work well in all types of situations. It runs on battery, makes sure to keep some extra while packing for your trek.

With two input ports, this power bank must be with you all the time. In stylish black color, 10,000 mah power bank is available in a compact size. Charge your smartphone, tablets, camera, etc. With this power bank and settle your camp at any place without worrying about the electricity.

Never underestimate the importance of hand sanitizer when it comes on traveling. Our hands touch thousands of places and things of which we are not aware of. It is better to keep your self free from germs by using this hand sanitizer. The pack of 2 will be enough for your trip.

Your health comes at risk when you go out of your comfort zone. Better be prepared with this emergency medical kit. The multi-layered kit is available at just Rs. 275 and will give you the benefit of keeping all the necessary tablets and syrups. With the size of 23 x 13 cm, the bag can easily accommodate your bag without occupying too much of the space.

The knife will come handy more than you can imagine. If you are planning on going for full ‘man vs wild’ experience, then this knife must not be missed. The knife is not suitable to cut hard material but comes handy for other work. It is made of stainless steel which is with the set for 11 functions.

It is always recommended to carry light clothes whenever you are traveling. The limited space and the fact that you will be solely responsible for your luggage, it becomes important to keep the wardrobe simple and casual. You can wear them easily in jeans or trousers and the flexible cloth will make walking and running comfortably.

Your shopping list must include hiking boots. It is important to pick the one which will support your movement on the rough paths as well. Enjoy wearing a comfortable shoe that will relax your muscles and you will not feel any pain even after wearing it for an entire day.

Pick these pants which are specially designed for travellers. Apart from being flexible and comfortable wear, these pants can be easily maintained. It can be dried easily hence making it perfect travelling wear. The detachable pant can be made into half or full wear as per your comfort and convenience.

Now don’t stop yourself from exploring rainy places with this poncho set. It is a pack of 6 which is also reusable. Covering you and your luggage completely, this poncho will also not occupy much of your space in the bag. With a drawstring hood, the poncho will be comfortable wear.

These 11 items for trek must be checked by you before planning a trip. Keep troubles away on your trip with these essentials which are under your budget and will not increase your luggage.

