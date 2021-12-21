ItsPossible: 17-year old Farmer’s Daughter Receives 3-Crore Scholarship from University of Chicago

Swega Saminathan, a 17-year-old girl, will pursue her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Chicago in the United States. The University of Chicago is a dream for many as it has ranked among the top 10 universities globally and also ranked #1 on several occasions. Swega is the daughter of a small farmer from Kasipalayam village in Erode, Tamil Nadu, who has received a full scholarship worth INR 3 Crore. She will be the first in her family to go to college. Swega is a true role model for young girls and her story will inspire and uplift many girls to dream big and fulfil those dreams. The Journey Swega Saminathan, grew up in a small village of Tamil Nadu where girls are married by the time they are of her age. She has been born and brought up in Kasipalayam, in Erode district of Tamil Nadu, Swega will be the first in her family to go to college. At age 14, Swega was identified and groomed by Dexterity Global, a national organization powering the next generation of leaders through educational opportunities and training. The Achievement She has received a full scholarship worth Rs. 3 crores to pursue a Bachelor’s Degree at the University of Chicago (UChicago) in the United States of America. At UChicago, Swega plans to study Biology and become a scientist. Swega’s total scholarship from the University of Chicago includes - Odyssey Scholarship and First Phoenix Scholarship. Rs. 3-crore full scholarship will cover Swega’s entire cost of study for four years - tuition, room and board, books and supplies, health insurance, personal and travel expenses, etc. She has received rigorous training under Dexterity Global’s leadership development and career development programs. Past students from Dexterity Global’s career development program called “Dexterity to College” have received more than 75 Crore in scholarships from top universities across the world. The Way Ahead On being shortlisted to the University of Chicago's Class of 2026, Swega said, “This is unbelievable! My father is a small farmer and my mother is a housewife. I grew up in small villages of Tamil Nadu where girls are married by the time they are my age. They don’t get to see what college looks like. And, I will have the privilege of studying at the world’s topmost institution on a full scholarship worth 3 crores – it is an emotional moment for me and my parents. This wouldn’t have ever been possible without the support and mentoring I received from my mentors at Dexterity Global, especially the founder Sharad Sagar Sir." She further stated that "Dexterity not only enabled me to dream big but also equipped me with the right resources to turn those dreams into reality. For the last two years, Dexterity has been my home and my greatest hope. Had it not been for Dexterity, I may not have even heard of UChicago. It is truly an emotional day for me, my mother and my father. I promise to use my education to help build a better India - something we are taught at Dexterity every day.” On Swega’s success, Dexterity Global’s Founder and CEO, Sharad Vivek Sagar said that she is going to one of the world’s greatest institutions - one that is home to over 100 Nobel laureates. Swega is a true role model for young girls in small towns and villages in India and around the world. Her story will inspire and uplift many more to dream big, fight hard and achieve those dreams.