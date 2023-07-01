Jaipuria Institute of Management hosts 7th LeaderSpeak: Shaping Exceptional Indian CEOs on a Global Stage

[Hyderabad, 16 June] - The 7th edition of LeaderSpeak, organized by Jaipuria Institute of Management, took place on June 16, 2023, at Le Meridian Hyderabad. This flagship event served as a platform for Indian CXOs to gather and gain insights into the current realities of the corporate world. The focus of this year's edition was to understand the key factors involved in creating exceptional Indian CEOs on a global scale.

Under the theme of "Developing global Indian CEOs. What academia and corporate can do more?", a distinguished panel of experts engaged in a thought-provoking discussion. The event commenced with the keynote address by Mr. S. V. Nathan, an esteemed HR expert and Partner at Deloitte India. Mr. Nathan emphasized the importance of education and its role in shaping future leaders. He highlighted that leadership is not limited to a specific position but encompasses everyone's journey in life as they strive to maximize their potential.

The panel discussion included notable experts who brought diverse perspectives and insights. The moderator of the session was Mr. Simar D. Singh, Senior Partner at KPMG, who emphasized the need to shift the focus of MBA education towards emphasizing the importance of education and diverse experiences. Mr. Sandip Patnaik, Sr. Managing Director at JLL India, highlighted the role of Indian culture in shaping global Indian CEOs and the value of building meaningful connections for collective advancement. Mr. Padmanabhan Killimangalam, Managing Director at Deloitte, emphasized the three essential dimensions that define a global company and the importance of ensuring the success of the people around them. Mr. Neeraj Bansal, Co-founder and CEO of Credright, emphasized the cultural sensitivity and empowerment of women in the corporate world. Mr. Debashish Ghosh, Country Head HR at Berkadia, discussed the importance of resilience and managing disparities. Ms. Dorothy Paul, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Neuland, emphasized the role of academia in developing global CEOs and the significance of social skills. Mr. Akash Mayank, CMO at I tech, highlighted the need for institutes to prioritize quality education by incorporating various elements.

The collective knowledge shared by the esteemed guests expanded the audience's perspectives, leaving a lasting impact on all those in attendance. The event showcased a deep level of understanding and brought to light various aspects of creating exceptional Indian CEOs on a global stage. Attendees gained valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities in the corporate landscape.

7th LeaderSpeak was a resounding success, fostering meaningful conversations and providing solutions to shape the future of Indian leadership. The event highlighted the commitment of Jaipuria Institute of Management to nurturing exceptional global leaders and contributing to India's corporate growth and potential.

About Jaipuria Institute of Management:

Jaipuria Institute of Management is a leading management institute in India known for its commitment to academic excellence, industry-focused curriculum, and holistic development of students. With a legacy of over 75 years, Jaipuria Institute of Management has been at the forefront of management education and has a strong network of accomplished alumni.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this Notification is solely by Jaipuria Institute of Management. Jagranjosh.com bears no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the information. Individuals are therefore suggested to check the authenticity of the information.