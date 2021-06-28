JK Police Admit Card 2021 for Border Battalion Out @jkpolice.gov.in, Download Constable PET PST Call Letter Here

Jammu & Kashmir Police has released the admit card for Physical Endurance Test (PET) & Physical Standards Tests (PST) for the post of Constable in 02 Border Battalions today i.e. on 28 June 2021 on its official website - jkpolice.gov.in. Download Link Here

JK Police Admit Card 2021 Download: Jammu & Kashmir Police has released the admit card for Physical Endurance Test (PET) & Physical Standards Tests (PST) for the post of Constable in 02 Border Battalions today i.e. on 28 June 2021 on its official website - jkpolice.gov.in. Candidates can download JK Police Constable Admit Card from the official website of JK Police.

JK Police Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download JK Police Border Battalion Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

JK Police Admit Card Download Link

How to Download JK Police Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of JK Police - jkpolice.gov.in Go to 'Recruitment' Section and click on 'Notice' A new page will open, now click on the link 'http://52.74.200.63/jkpolice/borderconstable_male/editlogin1.php' given under 'Download Admit Card for 02 Border Battalions' It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to enter your 'Registration ID' or 'Form Number' and Phone Number OR Date of Birth Enter Captcha and click on 'Login' Button

JK Police Constable Physical Exam is scheduled to be held from 03 July onwards in respect of candidates belonging to Kashmir Province (District Barmulla, Bandipur, and Kupwara).

As per the notice, all the candidates are required to bring their JK Police Constable Admit Card with valid-ID Proof, all original testimonials, latest COVID-19 free (RTPCR) certificate and no risk certificate on the date of test. The COVID (RTPCR) test must have been conducted within 48 hours from the date of Physical Test.

The appearing candidates should reach the venue as per scheduled time and date reflected in their respective admit card. Also ensure compliance of the instructions given in the admit cards