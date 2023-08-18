JKPSC Admit Card 2023: Direct Link to Download Admit Card of Assistant Professor at jkpsc.nic.in

JKPSC Admit Card 2023: JKPSC released the Assistant Professor hall ticket on August 18, 2023, on jkpsc.nic.in. Direct link to download admit cars here

JKPSC Admit Card 2023: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) released the admit card for 420 posts of Assistant Professor in different colleges in the Higher Education Department on August 18, 2023. Candidates who filled out the form able to download the admit card for the written test from the official website jkpsc.nic.in

JKPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2023

Below we have tabulated the details regarding the JKPSC Assistant Professor Examination 2023

JKPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2023: Overview Recruitment Board Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission Posts Assistant Professor Total Vacancies 420 Exam Mode Online Admit Release Date August 18, 2023 JKPSC Assistant Professor Exam Date 2023 August 27, 2023 Official Website jkpsc.nic.in

JKPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2023: Download Link

The JKPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2023 download link is activated, and in this article, we will also provide the direct download link for the JKPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2023. Students can download the admit card with their username, and password. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards well in advance of the exam day to avoid last-minute hurries.

JKPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2023 Official Notice

Steps to Download JKPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card

Below we have listed the steps to download the Amit Card from the official website

Step 1: Open the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission official website jkpsc.nic.in

Step 2: Find the login button and click on it.

Step 3: Enter the details like user name, password and verification code in the login portal.

Step 4: Click on the “Login” button.

Step 5: The JKPSC Assistant Professor admit card 2023 appears on your screen, check all the details mentioned on it carefully.

Step 6: Download or print the hall ticket for future reference.

Details Mentioned on JKPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2023

Below we have listed the details that will be mentioned on the JKPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card when it gets officially released

Name of the Candidates

Examination Name

Registration Number

Photograph and Signature of Candidate

Roll Number

Examination Centre

Examination Date and Time

Phone Number

Gender

Documents to Carry on the Day of Examination

Below we have listed down the documents that need to be carried on the examination day

Candidates will have to carry the printout of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof.

A photocopy of the ID proof along with the original copy is needed. The list of documents that can be carried as valid ID proof is as follows:

Aadhaar Card

Voter ID

PAN Card

Driving License

Passport

Transparent Water Bottle

Do not carry any eatables to the examination hall