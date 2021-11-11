JKPSC Exam Schedule 2021 Out for Assistant Registrar Posts @jkpsc.nic.in, Check Admit Card Downloading Date

Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the exam date for the Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies post on its official website - jkpsc.nic.in. Check Admit Card downloading date here.

JKPSC Exam Schedule 2021: Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released a short notification regarding the exam date for the post of Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies in Cooperative Department. All such candidates who have applied for these posts can check the JKPSC Exam Schedule 2021 available on the official website of Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) - jkpsc.nic.in.

According to the short notification released, Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) will conduct the written exam for the post of Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies in Cooperative Department on 12th December 2021.

All such candidates who have applied successfully for Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies should note that commission will upload the required Admit Card for the written exam on 02 December 2021 on its official website. Candidates can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials through the link available on the official website. Candidates are advised to check the official website of JKPSC for latest update in this regards.

