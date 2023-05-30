JKPSC Recruitment 2023 for AE Posts, Apply at jkpsc.nic.in

JJammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has announced a recruitment drive for a total 36 Assistant Engineer posts. Check Notification, Online Application Link, and other details.

JKPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has announced a recruitment drive for a total 36 Assistant Engineer posts. These positions are available Jal Shakti Department

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts from May 30 to June 29 2023. The details include educational qualification, eligibility, how to apply and other updates here.

Notification Details JKPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2023:

Notification No: 20-PSC(DR-P) of 2023

Important Date JKPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2023:

Opening Date for Submission of Application: May 30, 2023

Last Date for Submission of Application: June 29, 2023

Vacancy Details JKPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2023:

Assistant Engineer -36

Eligibility Criteria JKPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Graduation in Civil Engineering

Age Limit (as on 01 January 2023) JKPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

40 Yrs

Please check the notification for category wise age limit and relaxation.

Requisite Fee

General Category-Rs. 1000.00

Reserved Category-Rs. 500

PHC candidates-Nil

Selection Process

Selection will be done on the basis of the performance of candidates written exam followed by interview.

How To Apply for JKPSC AE Jobs 2023

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the official website on or before June 29, 2023.