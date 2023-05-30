JKPSC Recruitment 2023 for AE Posts, Apply at jkpsc.nic.in

JKPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has announced a recruitment drive for a total 36 Assistant Engineer posts. These positions are available Jal Shakti Department
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts from May 30 to June 29 2023. The details include educational qualification, eligibility, how to apply and other updates here.
Notification Details JKPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2023:
Notification No: 20-PSC(DR-P) of 2023
Important Date JKPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2023:
- Opening Date for Submission of Application: May 30, 2023
- Last Date for Submission of Application: June 29, 2023
Vacancy Details JKPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2023:
Assistant Engineer -36
Eligibility Criteria JKPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification
Graduation in Civil Engineering
Age Limit (as on 01 January 2023) JKPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
40 Yrs
Please check the notification for category wise age limit and relaxation.
Requisite Fee
- General Category-Rs. 1000.00
- Reserved Category-Rs. 500
- PHC candidates-Nil
Selection Process
Selection will be done on the basis of the performance of candidates written exam followed by interview.
How To Apply for JKPSC AE Jobs 2023
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the official website on or before June 29, 2023.