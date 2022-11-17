JKSSB Admit Card 2022: Check Jr Steno and Other Posts Exam Date Here

JKSSB Admit Card 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board released the exam and admit card date. Candidates can check the exam date and admit card date for various posts here.

JKSSB Admit Card 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) has issued an important notice regarding the exam date and admit card for the post for posts of different Departments its official website i.e. jkssb.nic.in.

According to the notice, the JKSSB Online Exam will be conducted on 29 December 2022 for which the admit cards will be available w.e.f. 22 November 2022 and will be available till 25th November 2022. This Admit Card is issued only to inform the candidates about the Exam City, Exam Date and Exam Time for the candidate.

Final/Level-2 Admit Card would be released three ) days prior to the exam date i.e 26th November 2022, depicting the Name and Address of the Exam Centre and can be downloaded from JKSSB’s official website (www.jkssb.nic.in) at that time.

The candidate can download the admit cards with the help of their Application ID and Date of Birth.

According to the official website, “In case of any difficulty in downloading / issues related to Admit Card, candidate(s) may contact the JKSSB Help-Desk at 0191-2461335 (Jammu) / 0194-2435089 (Srinagar) or write to JKSSB at helpdesk.jkssb@gmail.com. Help-Desk will activate on 22 November 2022 till 28th November, 2022, during office hours.”

The exam is being conducted for the post of Horticulture Technician Grade IV, Junior Stenographer, Jr. Scale Stenographer, Steno Typist, and Personal Assistant advertised vide Advertisement Notification No.s 04, 05, 06, 07 of 2020 & 01, 02, 03, 05 of 2021 .