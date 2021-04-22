JKSSB Final Answer Key 2021 for SI, Class 4, Assistant and Other Posts Out @jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB Answer Key 2021: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the final answer key online written exam held from 29 March to 05 April 2021 for the post of Sub-Inspector, Commercial Taxes, Assistant Compiler, Field Assistant III, Field Supervisor Mushroom, Assistant Store Keeper, Divisional Cadre Kashmir, Depot Assistant and Class-IV, against advertisement number 03/2020. Candidates can download JKSSB Revised Answer Key from the official website - jkssb.nic.in.

JKSSB Final Answer Key Link is given below. The candidates can also download JKSSB 03/2020 Final Answer Key, directly, through the link below:

How to Download JKSSB Final Answer Key ?

Go to official website of JKSSB i.e. jkssb.nic.in Click on the link ‘Revised/Final Answer Keys of the Computer Based Objective Type Written Examination (CBT's)held between 29th of March 2021 to 05th of April 2021,after disposal of representations’ given at the left corner of the homepage A new page will open where you need to provide your Roll Number and select your Date of Birth Click on 'Login' Button Download JKSSB Answer Key

The revised answer key will also show the answers reflected in the previpus keys fpr convience of the candidates. JKSSB Result shall be prepared on the basis of final answer keys. Candidates can check their probale result with the help of revised answer keys.

