JKSSB Revised Exam Calendar 2022 Out for SI, Patwari, Draftsman, JE and Others @jkssb.nic.in, Download PDF

JKSSB Revised Exam Calendar 2022 Download: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the tentative schedule for the major posts including Patwari, Sub Inspector, Draftsman, Accounts Assistant, Horticulture Technician, Junior Engineer(Civil),Accounts Assistant (Finance) and others.

All such candidates who have to appear in the Computer Based Written Test (CBT)/OMR Examination/ Skill Test for these posts can check the Revised Exam Calendar 2022 available on its official website of Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board- jkssb.nic.in.

You can download the JKSSB Revised Exam Calendar 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download JKSSB Revised Exam Calendar 2022 Steps Here

Visit the official website of JKSSB-jkssb.nic.in. Go to the What's New Section available on the home page. Click on the link ‘Revised Notice for Conduct of Computer Based Written Test (CBT)/OMR Examination/ Skill Test for various posts in the Month of January-February 2022.’ flashing on the homepage. You will be redirected to a new page where you will get the PDF of JKSSB Revised Exam Calendar 2022. Download JKSSB Revised Exam Calendar 2022 and save it for future reference.

However you can download the JKSSB Revised Exam Calendar 2022 directly with the link given below.

As per the short notification released, Jammu and Kashmir Services

Selection Board has published the revised the dates for conduct of Computer Based Written

Test (CBT)/OMR Examination/ Skill Test for various posts from 10th of January, 2022 onwards.



Candidates who have to appear in the various exams for these posts should note that Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will release the downloading of Admit Cards schedule for the respective exams in due course.