JKSSSB DV Schedule 2022 Out for Accounts Assistant/Motor Vehicle Traffic Assistant Post @jkssb.nic.in, Download PDF

Jammu and Kashmir SSB has released the document verification schedule for the posts of Accounts Assistant/Motor Vehicle Traffic Assistant on its official website-jkssb.nic.in. Download PDF here.

Candidates qualified for the document verification round as per the selection process for the above post can download the JKSSSB DV Schedule 2022 available on the official website-jkssb.nic.in.

According to the short notice released, JKSSB has decided to provide document verification chance for the Accounts Assistant (Finance Department) and Motor Vehicle Traffic Assistant, (Transport Department) posts.

Notification further says," All such candidates who were falling under consideration zone and called for Document Verification for the posts of Accounts Assistant (Finance Department), UT Cadre, Under Item No 106, and Motor Vehicle Traffic Assistant, (Transport Department), UT, Divisional Cadre Kashmir and Jammu , Item No 87, 91 and 95, advertised vide Advertisement Notification No 04 of 2020 respectively vide this office Notice Nos SSB/Secy/AAF/2022/4261-67dated 11-04-2022 and SSB/Secy/2022/4388- 94dated 19-05-2022, but could not appear before the Document Verification Committee(s) on scheduled dates due to various reasons, are hereby given last and final opportunity to appear before the Document Verification Committee on 06th and 07th of June2022at Central Office of the J&K Services Selection Board, Hema Complex, Sector -3, Channi Himmat, Jammu (Jammu Based Candidates) and Divisional Office, J&K Services Selection, H.No 17, Ibrahim Colony, Lane 2 Hyderpora, Srinagar(Kashmir Based Candidates) at 10.30 AM sharp."

You can download the JKSSSB DV Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download: JKSSSB DV Schedule 2022 Check Steps