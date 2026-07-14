JoSAA Round 5 CSE Expected Cutoff: Branch-Wise Closing Ranks for Top IITs

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority has released the JoSAA cutoffs from Round 1 to Round 4 and is expected to announce the Round 5 seat allotment result soon. Aspirants seeking admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) for Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) branch must check the JoSAA Round 5 JEE Advanced Expected CSE Cutoff for top IITs. As this is the final round of JoSAA counselling, therefore candidates who opted for Float or Slide options in the previous counselling round must confirm their allotted seat in this round to secure admission at their chosen IITs.

Though rank movement is usually less in the later rounds, a few IITs may notice marginal changes due to seat withdrawals, upgrades, and float options. Given below is the previous year Round 5 closing rank and expected 2026 Round 5 Range. Analysing these ranks help candidates understand their admission chances for the current academic year.