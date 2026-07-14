JoSAA Round 5 CSE Expected Cutoff: Branch-Wise Closing Ranks for Top IITs
JoSAA has released the cutoffs from Round 1 to Round 4. Candidates waiting for the final (Round 5) cutoff must check the previous year Round 5 closing rank and expected 2026 Round 5 Range to estimate their admission prospects for 2026 academic year.
The Joint Seat Allocation Authority has released the JoSAA cutoffs from Round 1 to Round 4 and is expected to announce the Round 5 seat allotment result soon. Aspirants seeking admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) for Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) branch must check the JoSAA Round 5 JEE Advanced Expected CSE Cutoff for top IITs. As this is the final round of JoSAA counselling, therefore candidates who opted for Float or Slide options in the previous counselling round must confirm their allotted seat in this round to secure admission at their chosen IITs.
Though rank movement is usually less in the later rounds, a few IITs may notice marginal changes due to seat withdrawals, upgrades, and float options. Given below is the previous year Round 5 closing rank and expected 2026 Round 5 Range. Analysing these ranks help candidates understand their admission chances for the current academic year.
IIT Cutoff 2026: Expected CSE Round 5 Opening and Closing Ranks
This table shows the previous year Round 5 Closing Rank and Expected 2026 Round 5 Range for all the 23 IITs. Among all the IITs, IIT Bombay witnessed the most competitive ranks. Candidates must carefully analyse these ranks and evaluate which IIT is suitable for their rank.
|
Institute
|
Academic Program Name
|
2025 Round 5 Closing Rank
|
Expected 2026 Round 5 Range
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
66
|
66 - 67
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
125
|
128 - 129
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
171
|
150 - 151
|
Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
271
|
276 - 277
|
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
450
|
510 - 512
|
Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
555
|
583 - 585
|
Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
667
|
647 - 649
|
Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
729
|
811 - 814
|
Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
1364
|
1437 - 1441
|
Indian Institute of Technology Indore
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
1628
|
1640 - 1643
|
Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
1872
|
2208 - 2214
|
Indian Institute of Technology Ropar
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
2389
|
2980 - 2986
|
Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
2844
|
3556 - 3562
|
Indian Institute of Technology Mandi
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
3087
|
3703 - 3708
|
Indian Institute of Technology Patna
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
3215
|
3307 - 3312
|
Indian Institute of Technology (ISM) Dhanbad
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
3348
|
3996 - 4002
|
Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
3855
|
4644 - 4650
|
Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
4648
|
5682 - 5692
|
Indian Institute of Technology Goa
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
5736
|
6630 - 6638
|
Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
5811
|
6797 - 6806
|
Indian Institute of Technology Jammu
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
5988
|
7027 - 7038
|
Indian Institute of Technology Dharwad
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
6384
|
7701 - 7712
|
Indian Institute of Technology Bhilai
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
6540
|
8262 - 8272
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.