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JoSAA Round 5 CSE Expected Cutoff: Branch-Wise Closing Ranks for Top IITs

By Himani Chopra
Last Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 18:14 IST

JoSAA has released the cutoffs from Round 1 to Round 4. Candidates waiting for the final (Round 5) cutoff must check the previous year Round 5 closing rank and expected 2026 Round 5 Range to estimate their admission prospects for 2026 academic year.

JoSAA Round 5 CSE Expected Cutoff: Branch-Wise Closing Ranks for Top IITs
JoSAA Round 5 CSE Expected Cutoff: Branch-Wise Closing Ranks for Top IITs

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority has released the JoSAA cutoffs from Round 1 to Round 4 and is expected to announce the Round 5 seat allotment result soon. Aspirants seeking admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) for Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) branch must check the JoSAA Round 5 JEE Advanced Expected CSE Cutoff for top IITs. As this is the final round of JoSAA counselling, therefore candidates who opted for Float or Slide options in the previous counselling round must confirm their allotted seat in this round to secure admission at their chosen IITs.

Though rank movement is usually less in the later rounds, a few IITs may notice marginal changes due to seat withdrawals, upgrades, and float options. Given below is the previous year Round 5 closing rank and expected 2026 Round 5 Range. Analysing these ranks help candidates understand their admission chances for the current academic year. 

IIT Cutoff 2026: Expected CSE Round 5 Opening and Closing Ranks 

This table shows the previous year Round 5 Closing Rank and Expected 2026 Round 5 Range for all the 23 IITs. Among all the IITs, IIT Bombay witnessed the most competitive ranks. Candidates must carefully analyse these ranks and evaluate which IIT is suitable for their rank.

Institute

Academic Program Name

2025 Round 5 Closing Rank

Expected 2026 Round 5 Range

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

66

66 - 67

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

125

128 - 129

Indian Institute of Technology Madras

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

171

150 - 151

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

271

276 - 277

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

450

510 - 512

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

555

583 - 585

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

667

647 - 649

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

729

811 - 814

Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

1364

1437 - 1441

Indian Institute of Technology Indore

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

1628

1640 - 1643

Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

1872

2208 - 2214

Indian Institute of Technology Ropar

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

2389

2980 - 2986

Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

2844

3556 - 3562

Indian Institute of Technology Mandi

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

3087

3703 - 3708

Indian Institute of Technology Patna

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

3215

3307 - 3312

Indian Institute of Technology (ISM) Dhanbad

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

3348

3996 - 4002

Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

3855

4644 - 4650

Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

4648

5682 - 5692

Indian Institute of Technology Goa

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

5736

6630 - 6638

Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

5811

6797 - 6806

Indian Institute of Technology Jammu

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

5988

7027 - 7038

Indian Institute of Technology Dharwad

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

6384

7701 - 7712

Indian Institute of Technology Bhilai

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

6540

8262 - 8272

Himani Chopra
Himani Chopra

Executive - Editorial

Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.

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First Published: Jul 14, 2026, 18:14 IST

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