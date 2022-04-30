JSSC Clerk Recruitment 2022: 991 Vacancies Notified for Clerk & Stenographer, Apply Online from 20 May @jssc.nic.in

JSSC Clerk Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on jssc.nic.in for 991 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

JSSC Clerk Recruitment 2022: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Clerk & Stenographer. Candidates holding the qualification of 10th, 12th Class (Relevant Discipline) can submit their applications online latest by 19 June 2022. The online application process for JSSC Recruitment 2022 will be started from 20 May onwards. However, the online application will remain active from 26 to 30 June to edit or rectify mistakes in the application form.

This drive is being done to recruit 991 vacancies out of which 27 vacancies are for Stenographer and 964 are for Clerk Posts. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details below.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 20 May 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 19 June 2022

Edit Application Form: 26 to 30 June 2022

Last date for exam - 26 June 2022

JSSC Clerk Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Sl No Post Name Total 1 Clerk (Computer Operator) 352 2 Stenographer 27 3 Clerk (Back Ward Welfare Department) 104 4 Clerk (Labor Planning Testing & Skill Development) 144 5 Clerk (Commerce Department) 97 6 Clerk (Labor Planning Testing & Skill Development Planning class) 77 7 Clerk (Under Employment State Insurance Scheme) 36 8 Clerk (Transport Department Day Regional Office) 104 9 Clerk (Mines Zeology Department) 45 10 Clerk (Transport Department Day Regional Office) 05

JSSC Clerk Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate must be 10th/12th passed from a recognized Board. Candidates can check the official notification for more details.

Age Limit -

Minimum Age Limit: 18 Years

Maximum Age Limit: 40 Years

Age relaxation is applicable as per rules.

JSSC Clerk Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from 20 May to 19 June 2022. After submission of online applications, candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

JSSC Clerk Recruitment 2022 Application Fee