Kadapa DCC Bank Recruitment 2021 for 75 Staff Assistant/Clerk Posts: Apply Online @kadapadccb.in, Graduate Eligible

The District Cooperative Central Bank Ltd., Kadapa is hiring 75 ‘Staff Assistant / Clerks on kadapadccb.in. Check Qualification, Age Limit, Selection Process, Salary and Other Details.

Kadapa DCC Bank Staff Assistant/Clerk Recruitment 2021 Notification: The District Cooperative Central Bank Ltd., Kadapa has published a notification for appointment to the post of ‘Staff Assistant / Clerks’. Graduates can apply online for Kadapa DCC Clerk Recruitment 2021 on or before 03 December 2021.

Candidates who would successfully apply for the recruitment will be called for online mode which is tentatively scheduled to be held in the month of December 2021.

Kadapa DCC Bank Clerk Notification Download

Kadapa DCC Bank Clerk Online Application

Important Dates

Last Date for Submitting Online Application – 03 December 2021

Online Test - December 2021

Kadapa DCC Bank Staff Assistant/Clerk Vacancy Details

Staff Assistant / Clerks - 75 Posts

Open - 59

For PACS - 16

Kadapa DCC Bank Staff Assistant/Clerk Salary:

Rs.11765 -570 / 5 –14615 – 655 / 6 – 18545 – 815 / 5 – 22620 – 980 / 2 – 24580 -1145 / 5 – 30305 (24 stages) + 4 stage.

Eligibility Criteria for Kadapa DCC Bank Staff Assistant/Clerk Posts

Educational Qualification:

Graduation of a recognized university

Knowledge of English and proficiency in local language (Telugu) is essential Knowledge of computers is essential.

Kadapa DCC Bank Staff Assistant/Clerk Age Limit:

18 to 30 Years

Selection Procedure for Kadapa DCC Bank Staff Assistant/Clerk

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Online exam - 100 Marks

Interview - 12.50 Marks

Kadapa DCC Bank Staff Assistant/Clerk Exam Pattern

No. of Questions - 100

Total Marks - 100

Subject - Reasoning, English Language and Quantitative Aptitude

Time - 60 minutes

Marking - 0.25 Marks shall be deducted for wrong answers.

How to Apply for Kadapa DCC Bank Clerk Recruitment 2021 ?

The eligible candidates can apply online through official website by following steps:

Application Registration Payment of Fees Document Scan and Upload

Application Fee: