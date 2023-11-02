Karmic Andaman CHSR Result 2023 Declared at karmic.andaman.gov.in: Check Direct Download Link

Karmic Andaman CHSR Result 2023 has been announced by the Andaman and Nicobar Administration. Check Direct Link to download Karmic Andaman CHSR Tier 1 Marks, Steps to download the result and other details here.

Karmic Andaman CHSR Result 2023: Andaman and Nicobar Administration has released the result for the Common Combined Recruitment Exam for Higher Secondary Level Posts to fill up the 489 vacancies. Those who appeared in the exam can check their marks. They need to enter their roll number and date of birth to download their results. Candidates who have qualified for the exam will be required to appear for the Tier 2 Exam.

karmic.andaman.gov.in Result Download Link

The direct link to download the result is given below. The candidates are required to login into their account.

Karmic Andaman CHSR Result Download Click Here

How to Download Karmic Andaman CHSR Result 2023 ?

The candidates can check the steps to download the result below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Andaman and Nicobar Administration

Step 2: Click on ‘Result of Written Examination(Tier-1) for Combined Common Higher Secondary Level Posts ’

Step 3: Enter the asked details in the provided fields

Step 4: Download Andaman CHSR Marks

Step 5: Take the printout for future use

Selected candidates will be called for Physical Measurement and Physical Endurance/Skill Test/Trade Test. The details of which will be available shortly.

The exam is being conducted to fill up the vacant Group B and Group C posts in various departments under A & N Adminstrations/Boards. The vacancies are available for Sub Inspector, Head Constable, Police Constable, Dispatch Rider, and Constable.