Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Analysis: 74.67% Student Pass, Karnataka Pre University Result out at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Analysis: The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka (DPUE) has released the II PUC result today at 10 am. The 2nd PUC results for 2023 has been declared on April 21. The result has been hosted online at the official website karresults.nic.in.

This year Karnataka 2nd PUC exam was conducted from March 9 to March 29, and the practical exams were held from January 25 to February 10. As the 2nd PUC result data, approximately 7.27 lakh students registered for the exam under three streams Arts, Science and Commerce.

According to the 2nd PUC result 2023 data, the Commerce stream has the highest number of registered candidates as compared to the Arts and Science stream. A total number of 2,47,269 have registered for the Commerce. A total of 2,34,815 students registered from the arts stream and 2,44,129 from the science stream. The exams were held at 1,109 examination centres across the state.

2nd PUC Result 2023 Analysis: Highlights of the Karnataka board 12th result

Check below the 2nd PUC Result 2023 Highlights:

2nd PUC 2023 Toppers: Ananya K A from Commerce tops 2nd PUC exam with 600 marks

Ananya K A has topped the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam from Commerce stream. She has secured a perfect score of 600 out of 600. She has studied at Alva's PU College Moodbidri Mangalore TQ.

Ananya, Vijnana Kaushik and Thabasum Shaikh have topped in the KSEAB Class 12 Result for Science, Arts and Commerce, respectively. However, Ananya is the only one to secure 600 marks out of 600.

Karnataka II PUC Results 2023 declared: Check II PU Result statistics

A total of 7.27 lakh candidates registered for 2nd PUC exam whose result has been announced today. A total of 7.25 lakh candidates appeared and 5.24 lakh passed. The total number of failed candidates as per 2nd PUC results 2023 is 1.77 lakh.

2nd PUC Result: Registered vs appeared vs passed and failed candidates

Sr. No. Particulars Details 1 Registered 7,27,923 2 Eligible 7,25,821 3 Appeared 7,02,067 4 Passed 5,24,209 5 Failed 1,77,858

2nd PUC Result: Streamwise registered vs appeared vs passed candidates

Total registered candidates for 2nd PUC: 7.27 lakh Total registered candidates Arts stream: 2,47,269 Total registered candidates Commerce stream: 2,34,815 Total registered candidates Science stream: 2,44,129

Over 1 lakh students score above 85% in Karnataka 2nd PUC Results

In the division-wise results:

1,09,509 students secured above 85%

2,47,315 students secured between 60% to 85%

90,014 students secured second division

77,371 students secured third division

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2023: English medium has higher pass percentage

KSEAB conducts 2nd PUC exams in both English and Kannada medium. In 2023, English medium students have performed better with a passing percentage of 82.30% while 63.68% students passed from Kanadda medium.

Karnataka II PUC Results 2023: Helpline number for queries related to result

For students who have a query regarding the PUC II results declared today, the department has given a help desk number. Karnataka II PUC Results 2023 help-line phone no: 080- 23311330

200 unaided PU colleges had 100% result in Karnataka II PUC Results 2023:

A total of 264 unaided PU colleges have secured 100 per cent result this year. Apart from this, 42 govt colleges, 10 aided colleges and 1 bifurcated college has also achieved cent percent result.

Over 2700 students secure 100% in Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2023:

A total of 2,704 students scored (100/100) marks in Mathematics, followed by 5,335 in Computer Science and 3,475 in Accountancy. A total of 1,09,509 students scored distinction this year (85% above) while 77,371 students scored third or pass class (below 50%). Karnataka II PUC Results 2023: Top 5 best districts high pass percentage Sr. No. District Name Pass % 1 Dakshina Kannada 95.33% 2 Udupi 95.24% 3 Kodagu 90.55% 4 Uttara Kannada 89.74% 5 Vijayapura 84.79%

Karnataka 2nd PUC District Wise Result 2023: Dakshina Kannada First, Yadgiri Last

District Name 2nd PUC Districts wise pass % Dakshina Kannada 95.34% Udupi 95.24% Kodagu 90.55% North Kannada 90% Vijaypura (84.69% Chikmagaluru 83.28% Hassan 83.14 % Shivamogga 83.13% Bangalore Rural 83.04% Bangalore South 82.03% Bangalore North 82.25% Chamarajanagar 81.82% Mysore 79.89% Kolar 79.02% Bagalkot 78.79% Chikkodi 78.76% Ramanagara 78.12% Bidar 78% Chikkaballapur 77.77 % Mandya 77.47% Davanagere 75.72% Koppal 74.08% Tumkur 74.05% Haveri 74.13% Belgavi 73.98% Dharwad 73.54% Bellary 69.55% Chitradurga 69.50% Kalaburagi 69.37% Gadag 66.91% Raichuru 66.21% Yadagiri 62.98%

2nd PUC Result: Registered vs appeared vs passed candidates

On average 7 lakh candidates appeared for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam every year. The overall pass percentage in 2nd PU is 64%. Candidates can check the table below for more details on 2nd PUC result analysis of the last 10 years.

Year Girls’ Pass % Boys’ Pass % Overall Pass % Total Students 2023 74.67 2022 68.72 55.22 61.88 6,83,563 2021 100 100 100 6,66,497 2020 68.73 54.73 61.73 6,75,277 2019 68.2 55 67.73 6,88,145 2018 67.1 52.3 59.56 6,71,000 2017 60.28 44.74 52.38 6,90,000 2016 64.78 61 57.2 6,79,061 2015 68.24 53.09 60.54 5,12,555 2014 66. 81 54.46 60.47 2013 66.51 52.72 59.36

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result Analysis FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Question 1: When will the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result be out?

Answer: The 2nd PUC result 2023 Result is expected to be declared on April 21 at 11:00 AM

Question 2: How to Download Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023?

Answer: Candidates can check 2nd PUC result either online. To check 2nd PUC result visit the official website karresults.nic.in.

Question 3: How many students have passed the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam?

Answer: On average, more than 6 lakh candidates appear in the 2nd PUC examination every year and more than 64% of candidates passed the exam.

Question 4: How many candidates appeared in Karnataka's 2nd PUCt?

Answer: In 2023, a total of 7.27 candidates appeared in the exam.

Question 5: Who is the Karnataka 2nd PUC Topper’s name and what is the score?

Answer: Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 Topper’s name are

Arts - Tabassum Sheikh topper NMKRV, Bangalore

Commerce - Ananya, KA Alwas college, Mangalore

Science - SM Kaushik, Kolar, Gangotri PU college