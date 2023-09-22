Karnataka Bank PO Admit Card 2023 OUT at ibpsonline.ibps.in, Check Download Link Here

Karnataka Bank PO Admit Card 2023 has been released on the official website i.e. karnatakabank.com. Candidates can check the direct link to download Karnataka Bank PO Call Link, Steps to Download the admit card, and other details here.

Karnataka Bank PO Admit Card 2023: Karnataka Bank issued the admit card of the online exam for the post of Probationary Officer. Candidates can download the Karnataka Bank Admit Card by visiting the official website. The admit card can be downloaded using the registration number or roll number and password or date of birth.

Karnataka Bank PO Admit Card 2023

The admit card is released on the official website of Karnataka Bank i.e. karnatakabank.com. The candidates are advised to download the admit card much before the exam date which is 01 October 2023.

Karnataka Bank PO Admit Card 2023 Download Here

There will be 200 questions on Computer Awareness, English Language, General Awareness, Reasoning, and Quantitative Aptitude and 2 questions on descriptive tests of the English Language. The candidates will be given 2 hours and 30 minutes to complete the exam.

How to Download Karnataka Bank PO Admit Card 2023

The candidates can check the direct link to download the admit card through the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the website of the bank - karnatakabank.com

Step 2: Go to ‘Careers’ section at the bottom of the homepage

Step 3: Click on ‘DOWNLOAD - EXAMINATION CALL LETTER’

Step 4: Provide your registration details in the login page

Step 5: Download Karnataka Bank Admit Card 2023

Step 6: Take the print out of the admit card

The candidates should bring the admit card along with photo ID Proof in original and a photocopy of the same ID proof that they bring in the original.