Karnataka Bank Result 2022 for Clerk Released: Check Marks Link Here

Karnataka Bank Clerk Result 2022 has been released on karnatakabank.com. Candidates can download Karnataka Bank Scores from this page.

Karnataka Bank Result 2022 Download: Karnataka Bank has announced the result of the online exam held on 16 and 17 July for the post of Clerk. Candidates can download Karnataka Bank Clerk Result and check their marks on the official website i.e. karnatakabank.com. Karnataka Bank Result Link is also provided in this article below:

The Candidates who are successful in the online test will be called for an interview at Bank’s Head Office, Mangaluru.

How to Download Karnataka Bank Clerk Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of Karnataka Bank - karnatakabank.com and go to the 'Careers' Tab Now, go to ‘RESULTS OF THE ONLINE EXAMINATION HELD ON 16-07-2022 & 17-07-2022 Click here’ It will redirect to a login page where you are required to enter your ‘Registration No or Roll Number’ and ‘Date of Birth’ Download Karnataka Bank Clerk Marks

Selected candidates will be on probation for a period of six months and on satisfactory completion of the probationary period, will be confirmed, subject to rules and regulations of the Bank. They will be paid Rs. 43,000/- per month.

Karnataka Bank Limited (KBL) released the notification for recruitment to the post of Clerk at its Branches/Offices located across India in the month of May. Online applications were invited from 18 May to 21 May 2022.