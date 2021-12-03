Karnataka Land Surveyor Recruitment 2021:3000 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @landrecords.karnataka.gov.in

Survey Settlement and Land Records, Government of Karnataka is hiring 3000 Land Surveyor. Check Notification and Application Link Here.

Karnataka Land Surveyor Recruitment 2021: Survey Settlement and Land Records, Government of Karnataka is looking to recruit Land Surveyor. Interested candidates who possess required eligibility criteria can submit their application through online mode on or before 31 December 2021.

A total of 3000 vacancies are available under SSLR Karnataka Recruitment 2021. Candidates can check details related to educational qualification, age limit, selection process, vacancy break-up and other in the PDF link below:

Karnataka Land Surveyor Notification Download

Karnataka Land Surveyor Online Application Link

Important Dates

Last Date of Online Application - 31 December 2021

Vacancy Details

Land Surveyor - 3000 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Karnataka Land Surveyor Posts

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have passed 12th/B.E/B.Tech/PG/ITI in concerned stream. Retirees who have served for at least 10 years in the state government's Department of Land Revenue and Land Records or in the Survey of India or in the government sector and in institutions or private institutions are also eligible. Fore more details, check PDF above

Karnataka Land Surveyor Age Limit:

18 to 65 years

How to Apply for Karnataka Land Surveyor Recruitment 2021 ?