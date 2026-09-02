Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore Cutoff 2026: Karnataka Counselling Round 2 Closing Ranks

Kasturba Medical College, in Mangalore is accepting admission to MBBS seat under state quota. Round 1 seat allocation was released during the beginning of August by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). While the final seat allocation is still in the process, candidates can check expected Round 2 opening and closing rank for all categories provided below.

Candidates can also find the Karnataka NEET UG 2026 Round 1 opening and closing ranks for admission to MBBS seat at Kasturba Medical College shared here.

Kasturba Medical College Cutoff 2026: Expected Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks

Check expected Round 2 opening and closing ranks for admission to Kasturba Medical College. The expected rank ranges between 2594 to 10084 for general category.