Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore Cutoff 2026: Karnataka Counselling Round 2 Closing Ranks
Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore, has released its NEET UG 2026 Round 1 MBBS seat allocation and is processing Round 2. Candidates can check the expected Round 2 opening and closing ranks, along with the actual Round 1 cutoffs for various categories.
Kasturba Medical College, in Mangalore is accepting admission to MBBS seat under state quota. Round 1 seat allocation was released during the beginning of August by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). While the final seat allocation is still in the process, candidates can check expected Round 2 opening and closing rank for all categories provided below.
Candidates can also find the Karnataka NEET UG 2026 Round 1 opening and closing ranks for admission to MBBS seat at Kasturba Medical College shared here.
Kasturba Medical College Cutoff 2026: Expected Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Check expected Round 2 opening and closing ranks for admission to Kasturba Medical College. The expected rank ranges between 2594 to 10084 for general category.
|
College
|
Category
|
Opening R2 Expected
|
Closing R2 Expected
|
Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore
|
GM
|
2594 - 2638
|
9567 - 10084
|
Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore
|
3AG
|
9758 - 9826
|
9758 - 10142
|
Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore
|
GMR
|
13821 - 14106
|
36184 - 37462
|
Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore
|
GMK
|
15742 - 16018
|
15742 - 16376
|
Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore
|
2AG
|
18614 - 18972
|
40186 - 41735
|
Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore
|
GMH
|
19937 - 20184
|
21786 - 22431
|
Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore
|
2BG
|
21846 - 22118
|
21846 - 22492
|
Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore
|
3BG
|
22408 - 22671
|
23284 - 23896
|
Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore
|
1G
|
22916 - 23274
|
25983 - 27061
|
Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore
|
D
|
35182 - 35436
|
35182 - 36247
|
Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore
|
STG
|
43628 - 44074
|
43628 - 44963
|
Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore
|
3AR
|
44536 - 44892
|
44536 - 45984
|
Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore
|
2AR
|
48226 - 48674
|
48226 - 49638
|
Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore
|
2AH
|
54718 - 55264
|
75486 - 77831
|
Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore
|
S2G
|
70936 - 71384
|
72864 - 74192
|
Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore
|
3BK
|
87946 - 88418
|
87946 - 89672
|
Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore
|
NCC
|
93218 - 93864
|
93218 - 95327
|
Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore
|
S3G
|
111486 - 112934
|
115126 - 118684
|
Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore
|
S3H
|
124718 - 125936
|
124718 - 128472
|
Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore
|
S1G
|
132486 - 135172
|
217384 - 228916
|
Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore
|
PHM
|
720842 - 725316
|
720842 - 739684
Kasturba Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates can also check Round 1 opening and closing ranks shared below. The admission opened at 2579 and closed at 9426 for general category.
|
College_Name
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore
|
GM
|
2579
|
9426
|
Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore
|
3AG
|
9731
|
9731
|
Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore
|
GMR
|
13764
|
35639
|
Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore
|
GMK
|
15725
|
15725
|
Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore
|
2AG
|
18576
|
39679
|
Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore
|
GMH
|
19894
|
21543
|
Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore
|
2BG
|
21791
|
21791
|
Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore
|
3BG
|
22371
|
23067
|
Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore
|
1G
|
22854
|
25742
|
Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore
|
D
|
35125
|
35125
|
Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore
|
STG
|
43579
|
43579
|
Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore
|
3AR
|
44497
|
44497
|
Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore
|
2AR
|
48191
|
48191
|
Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore
|
2AH
|
54566
|
75083
|
Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore
|
S2G
|
70782
|
72613
|
Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore
|
3BK
|
87903
|
87903
|
Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore
|
NCC
|
93175
|
93175
|
Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore
|
S3G
|
111322
|
114279
|
Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore
|
S3H
|
124663
|
124663
|
Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore
|
S1G
|
132187
|
215720
|
Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore
|
PHM
|
720755
|
720755
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.