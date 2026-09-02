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Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore Cutoff 2026: Karnataka Counselling Round 2 Closing Ranks

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Sep 2, 2026, 19:25 IST

Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore, has released its NEET UG 2026 Round 1 MBBS seat allocation and is processing Round 2. Candidates can check the expected Round 2 opening and closing ranks, along with the actual Round 1 cutoffs for various categories.

Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore Cutoff 2026: Karnataka Counselling Round 2 Closing Ranks
Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore Cutoff 2026: Karnataka Counselling Round 2 Closing Ranks

Kasturba Medical College, in Mangalore is accepting admission to MBBS seat under state quota. Round 1 seat allocation was released during the beginning of  August by the  Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). While the final seat allocation is still in the process, candidates can check expected Round 2 opening and closing rank for all categories provided below. 

Candidates can also find the Karnataka NEET UG 2026 Round 1 opening and closing ranks for admission to MBBS seat at  Kasturba Medical College shared here. 

Kasturba Medical College Cutoff 2026: Expected Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks  

Check expected Round 2 opening and closing ranks for admission to Kasturba Medical College. The expected rank ranges between 2594 to 10084 for general category.

College

Category

Opening R2 Expected

Closing R2 Expected

Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

GM

2594 - 2638

9567 - 10084

Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

3AG

9758 - 9826

9758 - 10142

Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

GMR

13821 - 14106

36184 - 37462

Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

GMK

15742 - 16018

15742 - 16376

Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

2AG

18614 - 18972

40186 - 41735

Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

GMH

19937 - 20184

21786 - 22431

Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

2BG

21846 - 22118

21846 - 22492

Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

3BG

22408 - 22671

23284 - 23896

Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

1G

22916 - 23274

25983 - 27061

Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

D

35182 - 35436

35182 - 36247

Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

STG

43628 - 44074

43628 - 44963

Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

3AR

44536 - 44892

44536 - 45984

Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

2AR

48226 - 48674

48226 - 49638

Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

2AH

54718 - 55264

75486 - 77831

Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

S2G

70936 - 71384

72864 - 74192

Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

3BK

87946 - 88418

87946 - 89672

Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

NCC

93218 - 93864

93218 - 95327

Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

S3G

111486 - 112934

115126 - 118684

Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

S3H

124718 - 125936

124718 - 128472

Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

S1G

132486 - 135172

217384 - 228916

Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

PHM

720842 - 725316

720842 - 739684

Kasturba Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks  

Candidates can also check Round 1 opening and closing ranks shared below. The admission opened at 2579 and closed at 9426 for general category. 

College_Name

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

GM

2579

9426

Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

3AG

9731

9731

Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

GMR

13764

35639

Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

GMK

15725

15725

Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

2AG

18576

39679

Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

GMH

19894

21543

Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

2BG

21791

21791

Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

3BG

22371

23067

Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

1G

22854

25742

Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

D

35125

35125

Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

STG

43579

43579

Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

3AR

44497

44497

Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

2AR

48191

48191

Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

2AH

54566

75083

Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

S2G

70782

72613

Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

3BK

87903

87903

Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

NCC

93175

93175

Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

S3G

111322

114279

Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

S3H

124663

124663

Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

S1G

132187

215720

Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

PHM

720755

720755

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Sep 2, 2026, 19:25 IST

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