Kerala PSC Police Constable Answer Key 2023 Soon: Check Details Here

Kerala PSC Police Constable Answer Key 2023 will be released soon by the commission. Check Direct Link to Download KPSC POC Answer Key, Exam Details, and Steps to Download the answer key here.

Kerala PSC Police Constable Answer Key 2023 Soon: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) will soon release the answer key of the Police Constable Exam conducted on 08 July and 15 July 2023. The exam for Kerala PSC Woman Police Constable was conducted on 08 July and Kerala PSC Police Constable (APB) Exam on 15 July 2023. The answer key will be published on the official website of the commission.

It is to be noted that the exam for APM Police Constable will also be held on 22 July 2023. The answer key link is then expected to be released on the official website.

Kerala PSC Police Constable Answer Key Overview

Organization Kerala Public Service Commission Post Name Police Constable(APB), Woman Police Constable (WOMAN POLICE BATTALION) Police Constable (BAND/BUGLER/DRUMMER) Category No. 537/2022, 595/2022, 596/2022 Mode of Examination OMR/ONLINE Total Marks 100 Duration of Examination 1 Hour 30 min Kerala PSC Police Constable (APB) Admit Card Date 1 July 2023 and 7 July 2023 Kerala PSC Police Constable(APB) Exam Date 15 July 2023 and 22 July 2023 Official Website www.keralapsc.gov.in

How to Download KPSC Answer Key for Police Constable Posts ?

To obtain the Kerala PSC Police Constable answer key, visit the official website of the Kerala Public Service Commission (Kerala PSC) at "https://www.keralapsc.gov.in" Look for the "Answer Key" section. Select ‘Answer Key-OMR Exam’ or ‘Answer Key-Online Exam’ There, you will find the answer key for the Police Constable exam. Download Kerala Police PC Answer Key PDF

Kerala Public Service Commission had published Kerala PSC Police Constable (CPO) Recruitment Notification 2023 on its official website @https://www.keralapsc.gov.in on 15th December 2022 and the last date of application was Jan 18, 2023.

Regenerate response