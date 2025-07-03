Kerala KTET Registration 2025 Begins at ktet.kerala.gov.in, Check Application Form Date, Eligibility, Fees and More

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
KTET Apply Online 2025 for June Session: The Kerala TET (KTET) exam for the June session is set to be held in August as per the notification released on 02 July, 2025. Candidates can now apply online by visiting the official website- ktet.kerala.gov.in. Get all the details about the KTET application process here.

KTET Apply Online 2025 for June Session: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan has released the official notification for the KTET exam on 02 July 2025. Candidates who wish to appear for the KTET exam can apply online. The online application process has started from today, 03 July and the registration last date is July 10, 2025.
The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) is conducted by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan to provide certification to the eligible candidates for teaching positions in Lower Primary, Upper Primary, and Higher Secondary schools. The exam is a necessary step to be cleared by a candidate in order to be eligible for various teaching positions in the schools of Kerala. The exam is conducted in offline mode. The exam is conducted for four categories. The exam is for 2.5 hours duration. The exam contains a no negative marking provision. In this article, get the details about the KTET application process, apply online link, official notification,etc.

KTET 2025 Exam June Session

Exam Name

Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET)

Conducted By

Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan

Notification Release Date

02 July 2025

Application Starts

03 July 2025

Last Date to Apply

10 July 2025

KTET June Session Exam Date

23-24 August 2025

How to Apply for KTET 2025?

Candidates who are eligible and wish to apply for the Kerala TET exam can do so through following the given steps:

  • Visit the official website- ktet.kerala.gov.in.

  • On the homepage, you will find the “K-TET June 2025 Notification".

  • Click on the “Download” and read the notification carefully before applying.

  • After going through the notification, you can click on “Registration”.

  • A new page will appear. If you are a new user, then click on “New Registration”.

  • Register yourself and you will get the login credentials.

  • Now login into your account using the credentials and fill the form carefully.

  • Pay the application fee and submit the form.

KTET June 2025 Apply Online Link

Candidates who wish to apply for the KTET exam can follow the steps provided in the above section or they can directly register themselves by using the link given below.

KTET June 2025 New Registration

Register Here

KTET June 2025 Application Form

Apply Here

Also Check KTET Previous Year Question Papers

Application Fee for KTET Exam 2025

After filling the application form successfully, candidates will be redirected to the payment gateway. The application fee for KTET can be paid in online mode through credit card/ debit card/ internet banking.

Category

Application Fee

General

₹500

SC/ST/PH/Blind

₹250

FAQs

  • When is the registration process starting for KTET?
    +
    The application process has started from 03 July 2025.
  • What is KTET exam?
    +
    Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) is conducted by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan to provide certification to the candidates to be eligible for the teaching positions in the schools of Kerala.

