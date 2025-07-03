Kerala KTET Registration 2025 Begins at ktet.kerala.gov.in, Check Application Form Date, Eligibility, Fees and More

KTET Apply Online 2025 for June Session: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan has released the official notification for the KTET exam on 02 July 2025. Candidates who wish to appear for the KTET exam can apply online. The online application process has started from today, 03 July and the registration last date is July 10, 2025.

The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) is conducted by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan to provide certification to the eligible candidates for teaching positions in Lower Primary, Upper Primary, and Higher Secondary schools. The exam is a necessary step to be cleared by a candidate in order to be eligible for various teaching positions in the schools of Kerala. The exam is conducted in offline mode. The exam is conducted for four categories. The exam is for 2.5 hours duration. The exam contains a no negative marking provision. In this article, get the details about the KTET application process, apply online link, official notification,etc.