Kerala KTET Registration 2025 Begins at ktet.kerala.gov.in, Check Application Form Date, Eligibility, Fees and More

KTET Apply Online 2025 for June Session: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan has released the official notification for the KTET exam on 02 July 2025. Candidates who wish to appear for the KTET exam can apply online. The online application process has started from today, 03 July and the registration last date is July 10, 2025.
The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) is conducted by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan to provide certification to the eligible candidates for teaching positions in Lower Primary, Upper Primary, and Higher Secondary schools. The exam is a necessary step to be cleared by a candidate in order to be eligible for various teaching positions in the schools of Kerala. The exam is conducted in offline mode. The exam is conducted for four categories. The exam is for 2.5 hours duration. The exam contains a no negative marking provision. In this article, get the details about the KTET application process, apply online link, official notification,etc.
KTET 2025 Exam June Session
|
Exam Name
|
Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET)
|
Conducted By
|
Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan
|
Notification Release Date
|
02 July 2025
|
Application Starts
|
03 July 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
10 July 2025
|
KTET June Session Exam Date
|
23-24 August 2025
How to Apply for KTET 2025?
Candidates who are eligible and wish to apply for the Kerala TET exam can do so through following the given steps:
-
Visit the official website- ktet.kerala.gov.in.
-
On the homepage, you will find the “K-TET June 2025 Notification".
-
Click on the “Download” and read the notification carefully before applying.
-
After going through the notification, you can click on “Registration”.
-
A new page will appear. If you are a new user, then click on “New Registration”.
-
Register yourself and you will get the login credentials.
-
Now login into your account using the credentials and fill the form carefully.
-
Pay the application fee and submit the form.
KTET June 2025 Apply Online Link
Candidates who wish to apply for the KTET exam can follow the steps provided in the above section or they can directly register themselves by using the link given below.
|
KTET June 2025 New Registration
|
KTET June 2025 Application Form
Application Fee for KTET Exam 2025
After filling the application form successfully, candidates will be redirected to the payment gateway. The application fee for KTET can be paid in online mode through credit card/ debit card/ internet banking.
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
General
|
₹500
|
SC/ST/PH/Blind
|
₹250
