Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020: 317 Vacancies Notified for Veterinary Surgeon, Mechanic, Lecturer and Other Posts

Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Surgeon, Mechanic, Lecturer and Others. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the prescribed format on or before 5 February 2020.
Important Dates:
- Starting date of online application: 1 January 2020
- Last date of online application submission: 5 February 2020
Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Chief(Evaluation Division)– 1 Post
- Assistant Dental Surgeon (Health Services)- Anticipated
- Armed Police Sub Inspector (Trainee) (Police) – Anticipated
- Sub Inspector of Police (Trainee) (Kerala Civil Police)- Anticipated
- Lecturer Grade II - Agriculture (Rural Development) – 1 Post
- Dietician Gr II (Insurance Medical Services ) – 1 Post
- Chair Side Assistant (Medical Education Service) – 10 Posts
- Accounts Officer (Kerala State Co-operative Bank Limited) – 1 Post
- Accounts Officer (Kerala State Co-operative Bank Limited) – Anticipated
- Agricultural Officer (Kerala State Co-operative Agricultural and Rural Development Bank Limited)- 7 Posts
- Binder (Government Secretariat/ Kerala Public Service Commission/ Local Fund Audit Department/ Kerala Legislature
- Secretariat)- 1 Post
- Assistant - KSCARDB Ltd.- Part I (Grl. Category) – 14 Posts
- Assistant - KSCARDB Ltd.- Part II (Society Category) – 14 Posts
- Village Oil Inspector (Kerala Khadi & Village Industries Board) – 1 Post
- Accountant/ Cashier - The Kerala Tourism Development Corporation Limited– 1 Post
- Accountant/Cashier (By transfer) - KTD Corp Limited– Anticipated
- Finance Assistant - Meat Products of India Limited – 1 Post
- Work Assistant - The Kerala Ceramics Limited - 2 Posts
- Lower Division Typist (By transfer) - Kerala Water Authority- 2 Posts
- Overseer (Civil) - Kerala Agro Machinery Corporation Ltd. – 1 Post
- Driver - Apex Societies of Co-operative Sector in Kerala - Part 1 (General Category) – 5 Posts
- Driver - Kerala State Co-operative Bank Limited - Part II (Society Category) – 2 Posts
- Electrician - Pharmaceutical Corporation (IM) Kerala Limited– 1 Post
- Draftsman (Civil) - Kerala Agro Machinery Corporation Ltd. – 1 Post
- Mechanic - Kerala Agro Machinery Corporation Ltd. – 28 Posts
- Accountant - Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation Limited– 2 Posts
- Driver (L.D.V.) - Kerala State Federation of Scheduled Caste and ST Development Co-operative Limited- Anticipated
- High School Assistant (Social Science)-Tamil Medium – Education -3 Posts
- Staff Nurse Gr.II - Health Services - Anticipated
- LP School Assistant (Tamil Medium) – Education – 6 posts
- U P School Assistant (Kannada Medium) (By Transfer) - Education– 6 posts
- Junior Health Inspector Gr.II - Health Services- Anticipated
- Part Time High School Assistant (Hindi) - Education – 4 Posts
- Fitter - Agriculture Development and Farmer's Welfare Department– 2 Posts
- Boat Lascar – Police – 1 Post
- Cook - Port (Hydrographic Survey Wing) – 2 Posts
- Assistant Dental Surgeon (Special Recruitment for Scheduled Tribes Only) - Health Services– 1 Post
- Veterinary Surgeon Gr II(Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe) - Animal Husbandry Department - 15 Posts
- Optometrist Gr. II (Special Recruitment from among SC/ST & ST Only) - Health Services – 2 Posts
- Assistant Professor in Statistics - Collegiate Education– 1 Post
- Junior Consultant (Obstetrics and Gynaecology) - Health Service - 3 rd NCA– 1 Post
- Junior consultant (Anaesthesia) - Health Service – 1 Post
- Higher Secondary School Teacher Mathematics - Kerala Higher Secondary Education - 2 nd NCA – 3 Posts
- Higher Secondary School Teacher Social Work - Kerala Higher Secondary Education - 1 s t N.C.A - 2 Posts
- Sub Inspector of Police (Trainee) - Police (Kerala Civil Police) - 1st N.C.A. - 2 Posts
- Higher Secondary School Teacher (Jr) Mathematics - Kerala Higher Secondary Education - I NCA- 2 Posts
- Higher Secondary School Teacher (Jr) Mathematics - KHSE - II NCA - 5 Posts
- Reporter Grade-II (Malayalam) - Legislature Secretariat - FIRST NCA – 1 Post
- Junior Assistant - KCMMF Ltd - Part II (Society Category) - II NCA- 3 Posts
- Telephone Operator cum Receptionist - Kerala State Industrial Development Corpn. Ltd - I NCA -1 Post
- Marketing Organizer - Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Limited - II NCA-1 Post
- Gardener - Kerala Tourism Development Corporation Limited - I NCA -1 Post
- High School Assistant (Mathematics) (Tamil Medium) - Education - IIIrd NCA -1 Post
- High School Assistant (Natural Science) (Malayalam Medium) - Education - Ist NCA- 2 Posts
- High School Assistant (Social Science)(Malayalam Medium) - Education - Ist NCA – 3 posts
- High School Assistant (Arabic) - Education - IV NCA - 5 Posts
- High School Assistant (Arabic) - Education - 7 th NCA - 1 Post
- High School Assistant (Arabic) - Education - 2nd NCA- 1 Post
- High School Assistant (Arabic) - Education - VIIIth NCA – 4 Posts
- High School Assistant (Arabic) - Education - IIIrd NCA- 2 Posts
- U P School Teacher (Kannada Medium) - Education - Ist NCA – 4 Posts
- L P School Teacher (Kannada Medium) - Education - Ist NCA – 7 Posts
- Sergeant - Various - Ist NCA - 1 Post
- Pharmacist Gr-II (Ayurveda) - IVth NCA - 1 Post
- Pharmacist Gr-II (Homoeo) - Homoeopathy - Vth NCA- 2 Posts
- Women Civil Excise Officer - Excise - IInd NCA– 6 Posts
- Pharmacist Gr-II (Homoeo) - Homoeopathy - IVth NCA- 2 Posts
- Pharmacist Gr-II (Homoeo) - Homoeopathy - VIIth NCA- 1 Post
- Lower Division Clerk (From Ex-servicemen only) - NCC/ Sainik Welfare - Ist NCA- 2 Posts
- Lower Division Clerk (Tamil and Malayalam knowing) - Various - Is t NCA- 1 Post
- Driver Gr.II (HDV) (Ex-servicemen only) - NCC/Sainik Welfare - Ist NCA - 13 Posts
- Driver Gr.II (HDV) [Driver–Cum–OA (Mdm/ HP/ GV)] - Various (Except NCC, Tourism, Excise, Police, SWD & Transport 1st NCA- 2 Posts
Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: SSLC/Graduate/Post Graduate passed can apply to the posts as per post requirement. Candidates are advised to check Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020 Official Notification for more details.
How to apply for Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply for Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 5 February 2020. Candidates can check above links for reference.