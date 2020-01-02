Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020: 317 Vacancies Notified for Veterinary Surgeon, Mechanic, Lecturer and Other Posts

Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Surgeon, Mechanic, Lecturer and Others. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the prescribed format on or before 5 February 2020.

Important Dates:

Starting date of online application: 1 January 2020

Last date of online application submission: 5 February 2020

Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Chief(Evaluation Division)– 1 Post

Assistant Dental Surgeon (Health Services)- Anticipated

Armed Police Sub Inspector (Trainee) (Police) – Anticipated

Sub Inspector of Police (Trainee) (Kerala Civil Police)- Anticipated

Lecturer Grade II - Agriculture (Rural Development) – 1 Post

Dietician Gr II (Insurance Medical Services ) – 1 Post

Chair Side Assistant (Medical Education Service) – 10 Posts

Accounts Officer (Kerala State Co-operative Bank Limited) – 1 Post

Accounts Officer (Kerala State Co-operative Bank Limited) – Anticipated

Agricultural Officer (Kerala State Co-operative Agricultural and Rural Development Bank Limited)- 7 Posts

Binder (Government Secretariat/ Kerala Public Service Commission/ Local Fund Audit Department/ Kerala Legislature

Secretariat)- 1 Post

Assistant - KSCARDB Ltd.- Part I (Grl. Category) – 14 Posts

Assistant - KSCARDB Ltd.- Part II (Society Category) – 14 Posts

Village Oil Inspector (Kerala Khadi & Village Industries Board) – 1 Post

Accountant/ Cashier - The Kerala Tourism Development Corporation Limited– 1 Post

Accountant/Cashier (By transfer) - KTD Corp Limited– Anticipated

Finance Assistant - Meat Products of India Limited – 1 Post

Work Assistant - The Kerala Ceramics Limited - 2 Posts

Lower Division Typist (By transfer) - Kerala Water Authority- 2 Posts

Overseer (Civil) - Kerala Agro Machinery Corporation Ltd. – 1 Post

Driver - Apex Societies of Co-operative Sector in Kerala - Part 1 (General Category) – 5 Posts

Driver - Kerala State Co-operative Bank Limited - Part II (Society Category) – 2 Posts

Electrician - Pharmaceutical Corporation (IM) Kerala Limited– 1 Post

Draftsman (Civil) - Kerala Agro Machinery Corporation Ltd. – 1 Post

Mechanic - Kerala Agro Machinery Corporation Ltd. – 28 Posts

Accountant - Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation Limited– 2 Posts

Driver (L.D.V.) - Kerala State Federation of Scheduled Caste and ST Development Co-operative Limited- Anticipated

High School Assistant (Social Science)-Tamil Medium – Education -3 Posts

Staff Nurse Gr.II - Health Services - Anticipated

LP School Assistant (Tamil Medium) – Education – 6 posts

U P School Assistant (Kannada Medium) (By Transfer) - Education– 6 posts

Junior Health Inspector Gr.II - Health Services- Anticipated

Part Time High School Assistant (Hindi) - Education – 4 Posts

Fitter - Agriculture Development and Farmer's Welfare Department– 2 Posts

Boat Lascar – Police – 1 Post

Cook - Port (Hydrographic Survey Wing) – 2 Posts

Assistant Dental Surgeon (Special Recruitment for Scheduled Tribes Only) - Health Services– 1 Post

Veterinary Surgeon Gr II(Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe) - Animal Husbandry Department - 15 Posts

Optometrist Gr. II (Special Recruitment from among SC/ST & ST Only) - Health Services – 2 Posts

Assistant Professor in Statistics - Collegiate Education– 1 Post

Junior Consultant (Obstetrics and Gynaecology) - Health Service - 3 rd NCA– 1 Post

Junior consultant (Anaesthesia) - Health Service – 1 Post

Higher Secondary School Teacher Mathematics - Kerala Higher Secondary Education - 2 nd NCA – 3 Posts

Higher Secondary School Teacher Social Work - Kerala Higher Secondary Education - 1 s t N.C.A - 2 Posts

Sub Inspector of Police (Trainee) - Police (Kerala Civil Police) - 1st N.C.A. - 2 Posts

Higher Secondary School Teacher (Jr) Mathematics - Kerala Higher Secondary Education - I NCA- 2 Posts

Higher Secondary School Teacher (Jr) Mathematics - KHSE - II NCA - 5 Posts

Reporter Grade-II (Malayalam) - Legislature Secretariat - FIRST NCA – 1 Post

Junior Assistant - KCMMF Ltd - Part II (Society Category) - II NCA- 3 Posts

Telephone Operator cum Receptionist - Kerala State Industrial Development Corpn. Ltd - I NCA -1 Post

Marketing Organizer - Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Limited - II NCA-1 Post

Gardener - Kerala Tourism Development Corporation Limited - I NCA -1 Post

High School Assistant (Mathematics) (Tamil Medium) - Education - IIIrd NCA -1 Post

High School Assistant (Natural Science) (Malayalam Medium) - Education - Ist NCA- 2 Posts

High School Assistant (Social Science)(Malayalam Medium) - Education - Ist NCA – 3 posts

High School Assistant (Arabic) - Education - IV NCA - 5 Posts

High School Assistant (Arabic) - Education - 7 th NCA - 1 Post

High School Assistant (Arabic) - Education - 2nd NCA- 1 Post

High School Assistant (Arabic) - Education - VIIIth NCA – 4 Posts

High School Assistant (Arabic) - Education - IIIrd NCA- 2 Posts

U P School Teacher (Kannada Medium) - Education - Ist NCA – 4 Posts

L P School Teacher (Kannada Medium) - Education - Ist NCA – 7 Posts

Sergeant - Various - Ist NCA - 1 Post

Pharmacist Gr-II (Ayurveda) - IVth NCA - 1 Post

Pharmacist Gr-II (Homoeo) - Homoeopathy - Vth NCA- 2 Posts

Women Civil Excise Officer - Excise - IInd NCA– 6 Posts

Pharmacist Gr-II (Homoeo) - Homoeopathy - IVth NCA- 2 Posts

Pharmacist Gr-II (Homoeo) - Homoeopathy - VIIth NCA- 1 Post

Lower Division Clerk (From Ex-servicemen only) - NCC/ Sainik Welfare - Ist NCA- 2 Posts

Lower Division Clerk (Tamil and Malayalam knowing) - Various - Is t NCA- 1 Post

Driver Gr.II (HDV) (Ex-servicemen only) - NCC/Sainik Welfare - Ist NCA - 13 Posts

Driver Gr.II (HDV) [Driver–Cum–OA (Mdm/ HP/ GV)] - Various (Except NCC, Tourism, Excise, Police, SWD & Transport 1st NCA- 2 Posts

Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: SSLC/Graduate/Post Graduate passed can apply to the posts as per post requirement. Candidates are advised to check Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020 Official Notification for more details.

How to apply for Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 5 February 2020. Candidates can check above links for reference.