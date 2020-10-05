KMAT Karnataka Previous Year Question Paper

KMAT Karnataka Question Paper: Karnataka Post Graduate Private Colleges Association conducts the KMAT Karnataka exam for candidates aspiring for admission to MBA courses offered by the participating colleges. Candidates appearing for the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test can prepare for the exam by solving previous year question papers of KMAT Karnataka. Solving KMAT Karnataka previous year question papers will form an important part in preparation of the candidates as it will provide them with insight to the online entrance exam. Practising the previous year question papers of KMAT Karnataka will allow the candidates to have a prior knowledge about the type of questions, manner in which the questions are asked, level of difficulty of the KMAT Karnataka exam, etc. The article below contains links to download previous year question papers of KMAT Karnataka. Additionally, candidates will also find details of the KMAT Karnataka exam pattern and question paper pattern which will assist them in their preparation for the law entrance accordingly.

KMAT Karnataka 2020 Exam Pattern

Candidates appearing for the KMAT exam must also familiarize themselves with the exam pattern of KMAT Karnataka 2020. KPPGCA will conduct KMAT Karnataka 2020 in the online mode where time can prove to be a major constraint. The KMAT Karnataka 2020 exam pattern will allow the candidates to create exam-day like conditions where they can solve the question papers in a time-efficient manner. The exam pattern of KMAT Karnataka 2020 also help will also help candidates understand the marking scheme employed in the exam. Details of the exam pattern of KMAT Karnataka 2020 are provided below.

Particulars Description Mode of exam Online (Internet-Based Test) Medium of Examination English KMAT Karnataka 2020 Duration 2 hours Number of Questions 120 Total Marks 120 Question Type Multiple-choice with one correct answer KMAT Karnataka 2020 Marking scheme 1 mark for each correct answer, No negative marking

KMAT Karnataka 2020 Question Paper Pattern

Candidates solving previous year question papers of KMAT Karnataka will also have an insight to the KMAT Karnataka 2020 question paper pattern. The question paper pattern of KMAT Karnataka 2020 will help the candidates in assessing the type of questions asked in the exam, the weightage and marks distribution of various sections and also provide them with and estimate with the level of difficulty of the KMAT Karnataka 2020 question paper. The KMAT Karnataka question paper comprises of 3 sections. By knowing about the question paper pattern of KMAT Karnataka 2020, candidates can work on their time management skills which will help them attempt maximum number of questions on the actual exam day. Details about KMAT Karnataka question paper pattern 2020 is provided for the candidates below.

Section Total number of Questions Marks Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension 40 40 Logical Reasoning 40 40 Quantitative Aptitude 40 40 Total 120 120

KMAT Karnataka Previous Year Question Papers

Practising from previous year question papers of KMAT Karnataka is can prove to to be a crucial of the exam preparation strategy. Candidates who try and solve KMAT Karnataka previous year question papers will not only get to know about the exam pattern, level of difficulty and type of questions asked but will also be able to get a qualitative assessment of their preparation for Symbiosis KMAT Karnataka 2020. The question paper of KMAT Karnataka 2020 will comprise questions from a number of topics. Solving KMAT Karnataka Question Papers will allow the candidates to make list of the topics that they are most assured of along with with taking note of the topics they would be required to put in more efforts. This will allow the candidates to hone their preparation before the actual exam. Candidates can find link to KMAT Karnataka previous year question paper below from where they can download and practise the same free of cost.