KPSC Group C Recruitment 2022 for 410 Group C Posts, Check Eligibility, Vacancy, Salary & Application Form Here

KPSC Group C Recruitment 2022 Notification Released on kpsc.kar.nic.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

KPSC Group C Recruitment 2022: Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer, Electrician, Operator and Health Inspector under Group C. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode for KPSC Group C Jobs 2022 from 31st March 2022. The online applications will be available till 29 April 2022. A total of 410 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 31 March 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 29 April 2022

KPSC Group C Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Total No. of Vacancies - 410 Posts

Junior Engineer - 89 Posts

Electrician - 12 Posts

Water Supply Operator - 89 Posts

Health Inspector - 57 Posts

Assistant Water Supply Operator - 163 Posts

KPSC Group C Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Junior Engineer - Must have passed Diploma in Civil Engineering/ Diploma in Civil Engineering (Draughtsmanship) from a Government recognised institution.

Electrician - Must have passed SSLC or equivalent examination and Must have passed a three years Diploma course in Sanitary Health Inspector/Health Inspector conducted by Para medical Board of Govt. of Karnataka or Must have passed PUC or its equivalent examination and Must have passed a two years Diploma course in Sanitary Health Inspector/Health Inspector conducted by para medical board of Govt of Karnataka OR Must have passed SSLC or equivalent examinations and Must have passed the course in Sanitary Health Inspector Diploma conducted by All India Institute of Local Self Govt.

Water Supply Operator - Must have passed SSLC or its equivalent examination and Must be holder of an ITI two

years course certificate in Electrical or Fitter Trade from an Industrial Training Institute recognised by Government resulting in National Trade Certificate (NTC) and Must have completed one year apprenticeship training in any

Industry resulting in National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC).

years Diploma course in Sanitary Health Inspector/Health Inspector conducted by Para medical Board of Govt. of Karnataka OR Must have passed PUC or its equivalent examination and Must have passed a two years Diploma course in Sanitary Health Inspector/Health Inspector conducted by para medical board of Govt of Karnataka. Assistant Water Supply Operator - Must have passed SSLC or its equivalent examination and Must have passed a two years course in Electrical or Fitter trade from an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) recognised by Government resulting in National Trade Certificate (NTC).

KPSC Group C Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Candidate must be between the age group of 18 to 35 years. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

KPSC Group C Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Kannada Language Exam, Competitive Exam, Document Verification and Interview.

KPSC Group C Recruitment 2022 Salary

Junior Engineer- Rs.33450-62600/-

Electrician, Assistant Water Supply Operator - Rs.21400-42000/-

Water Supply Operator, Health Inspector - Rs.23500-47650/-

Download KPSC Group C Recruitment 2022 Notification

Apply Online - to active soon

How to apply for KPSC Group C Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 31 March to 29 April 2022. After submission of online application, candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

KPSC Group C Recruitment 2022 Application Fee