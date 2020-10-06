Study at Home
KSP Armed Constable Admit Card 2020 Released @rec20.ksp-online.in, Download Karnataka Police Constable Call Letter

Karnataka State Police (KSP) has released the admit card of written test for the post of Armed Police Constable (Men)(CAR/DAR) (Kalyana-Karnakata) ( Only Men) and Armed Police Constable (Men) (CAR/DAR) on its official website. Download Link Here

Oct 6, 2020 17:17 IST
KSP Armed Constable Admit Card 2020
KSP Armed Constable Admit Card 2020: Karnataka State Police (KSP) has released the admit card of written test for the post of Armed Police Constable (Men)(CAR/DAR) (Kalyana-Karnakata) ( Only Men) and Armed Police Constable (Men) (CAR/DAR) on its official website - rec20.ksp-online.in. Candidates can download their KSP Admit Card from the websites - http://apcnhk20.ksp-online.in/ and http://apchk20.ksp-online.in/

KSP Constable Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can also download Karnataka Police Armed Constable Admit Card through the link and attend the Written Examination as per the schedule mentioned in Call Letter.

KSP Armed Constable Admit Card Download Link for Kalyana-Karnakata

KSP Armed Constable Admit Card Download Link

Karnataka Police Armed Constable Exam is scheduled to be held on 18 October 2020 (Sunday).

How to Download KSP Armed Constable Admit Card 2020 ?

  1. Visit the official website of KSP i.e. rec20.ksp-online.in
  2. Click on ‘Click Here to Know Status’, given against ‘APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ARMED POLICE CONSTABLE (MEN)(CAR/DAR) (KALYANA-KARNAKATA) RECRUITMENT-2019-20 ( Only Men)’ or ‘APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ARMED POLICE CONSTABLE (MEN) (CAR/DAR)-2020’
  3. Go to ‘My Application’ Tab
  4. Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth
  5. Click on ‘Submit’ button
  6. Download Karnataka Police Constab;e Admit Card 2020

The candidates who qualify in the written will be called for Endurance Test (ET) and Physical Standard Test (PST).

Karnataka State Police (KSP) had invited online applications to fill 444 vacancies Armed Police Constable (Men)(CAR/DAR) (Kalyana-Karnakata) Recruitment-2019-20 and 1005 vacancies for Armed Police Constable (Men) (CAR/DAR)-2020.

