KSRTC Recruitment 2020: 3745 Vacancies for Driver and Driver cum Conductor Posts, Apply @ksrtcjobs.karnataka.gov.in, 10th Pass Eligible

KSRTC Recruitment 2020: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Driver and Driver-cum-Conductor, against advertisement number 01/2020. A total of 3745 vacancies are notified under KSRTC Driver and Conductor Posts. Out of total, 1200 vacancies are for KSRTC Driver Recruitment and 2545 are for KSRTC Conductor Recruitment.

KSRTC is conducting online application process for the recruitment of Drivers and Driver cum Conductors on ksrtcjobs.karnataka.gov.in. KSRTC conductor and driver online application will start from 24 February 2020 and the closing date of application is 20 March 2020.

KSRTC Driver and Driver cum Conductor Notification PDF

KSRTC Driver and Driver cum Conductor Online Application Link

KSRTC Notification Details

Notification Number - 01/2020

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 24 February 2020

Last Date of Online Application - 20 March 2020

Last Date of Fee Submission - 23 March 2020

KSRTC Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 3745

Driver cum Conductor – 2545 Posts

Driver – 1200 Posts

Salary:

Conductor – Rs. 9,100 per month

Driver – Rs. 10,000 per month

Eligibility Criteria for KSRTC Driver and Driver cum Conductor Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Candidates should be 10th class passed. For more information, check detailed notification.

Age Limit:

24 to 35 Years

How to Apply for KSRTC Driver and Driver cum Conductor Posts Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through online mode on ksrtcjobs.karnataka.gov.in from 24 February 2020 to 24 March 2020.

Application Fee: