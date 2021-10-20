KTET Result 2021 Released @ktet.kerala.gov.in, Download Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan May Result

KTET Result Key 2021 has been released by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan for May 2021 Session on ktet.kerala.gov.in. Check Download Link Here.

KTET Result Key 2021: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the result for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) held under May 2021 Session on ktet.kerala.gov.in. We have provided KTET Result Link in this article. Those who attended the exam can download the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan Result 2021 and check their scores.

KTET Result Download Link 2021

Candidates will be required to select 'Category' and provide 'Register Number' and 'Date of Birth' in order to download KTET Exam Result.

Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test for May 2021 Session was conducted from 31 August 31 to 03 September 2021 and the admit card for the same was uploaded on 25 August 2021. The exam was held n three sessions.

Kerala TET Answer Key were released on the official website in a PDF format. After receiving all the objections, KETE Final answer key was announced on 18 October for all the four categories.

How to Download KTET Result 2021 ?

Go to official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bahavan - ktet.kerala.gov.in Now, click on ‘CLICK HERE’ given against ‘KTET MAY 2021 RESULT PUBLISHED’ A new page will open where you are required to provide the details Click on 'Check Results' Download KET Result May 2021

Those who secure the requires marks will now be able to apply for Lower Primary, Upper Primary and High School Teacher Posts for the schools in Kerala

K-TET is an examination to assess the quality of teacher candidates for the upcoming vacancies. There are 4 categories of the exam - KTET Category for Lower Primary Teacher; KTET Category 2 for Upper Primary Teacher, KTET Category 3 for High School Teacher and KTET Category 4 for Arabic, Urdu, Sanskrit, Hindi Language Teachers, Specialist Teachers and Physical Education Teachers.