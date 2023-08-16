KUHS Result 2023 OUT: Download KUHS Result PDF Link on kuhs.ac.in

KUHS Result 2023: Kerala University of Health Science (KUHS) declared the results for B Pharm 1st and 2nd year and other exams. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

KUHS Result 2023
KUHS Result 2023

KUHS Result 2023: Kerala University of Health Science has recently declared the result for  B. Pharm 1st and 2nd year and other exams. 

Kerala University of Health Science (KUHS), Thrissur, Kerala is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in the year 2010 for ensuring proper and systematic teaching, training,  instruction, and research in Modern Medicine, Homoeopathy, and Indian Systems of Medicine like Ayurveda, Siddha, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, and other allied sciences, and also to have uniformity in the various academic programs in medical and allied subjects in the State of Kerala.

KUHS Results 2023

As per the latest update, Kerala University of Health Science (KUHS) released the result for various courses like B. Pharm 1st and 2nd year and B.Sc. Nursing 3rd Year exams. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- kuhs.ac.in.

Career Counseling

Steps to Check KUHS Results 2023

Candidates can check their annual results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Kerala University of Health Science (KUHS) results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.kuhs.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ section 

Step 3: Select the Course from the list and click on it.

Step 4: A new window will appear click on the ‘Result’

Step 5: Enter your Reg. Number

Step 6: Result will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 7: Download the scorecard or take the printout for future reference

KUHS Results 2023 2023: Direct Links

Check here the direct link for Kerala University of Health Science (KUHS), Result 2023 for various yearly examinations.

Course

Result Dates

Result Links

First Year B Pharm Degree Supplementary Examinations (2010 & 2012 Scheme) June 2023

14-Aug-2023

Click here

Second Year B Pharm Degree Supplementary Examinations (2010 & 2012 Scheme) July 2023

14-Aug-2023

Click here

Withheld Release of Third Year BSc Nursing Regular/Supplementary Examinations, April 2023

10-Aug-2023

Click here

FAQ

How do I check my KUHS result 2023 for B.Sc Nursing 3rd year?

The KUHS result 2023 can be checked on the official website. Candidates can also find the link to check KUHS results on this page.

Is KUHS Result 2023 Declared for B Pharm 2nd year?

Yes, KUHS has released the results of B Pharm 2nd year on its official website. The KUHS result 2023 has been released by the Controller of Examination.

Is KUHS recognized by the University Grants Commission?

Yes, KUHS is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next