KUHS Result 2023 OUT: Download KUHS Result PDF Link on kuhs.ac.in

KUHS Result 2023: Kerala University of Health Science (KUHS) declared the results for B Pharm 1st and 2nd year and other exams. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

Kerala University of Health Science (KUHS), Thrissur, Kerala is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in the year 2010 for ensuring proper and systematic teaching, training, instruction, and research in Modern Medicine, Homoeopathy, and Indian Systems of Medicine like Ayurveda, Siddha, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, and other allied sciences, and also to have uniformity in the various academic programs in medical and allied subjects in the State of Kerala.

KUHS Results 2023

As per the latest update, Kerala University of Health Science (KUHS) released the result for various courses like B. Pharm 1st and 2nd year and B.Sc. Nursing 3rd Year exams. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- kuhs.ac.in.

Steps to Check KUHS Results 2023

Candidates can check their annual results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Kerala University of Health Science (KUHS) results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.kuhs.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ section

Step 3: Select the Course from the list and click on it.

Step 4: A new window will appear click on the ‘Result’

Step 5: Enter your Reg. Number

Step 6: Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the scorecard or take the printout for future reference

KUHS Results 2023 2023: Direct Links

Check here the direct link for Kerala University of Health Science (KUHS), Result 2023 for various yearly examinations.