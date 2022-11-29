KVS Recruitment 2022 Notification for PRT/TGT/PGT and Other Teaching and Non Teaching Posts, Details Here

KVS Teaching and Non Teaching Recruitment 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya will soon fill vacancies for PRT/TGT/PGT and Other Posts. Check Details Here.

KVS Recruitment 2022 Notification: Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS) is soon expected to release the notification for recruitment to the post of Primary Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), PRT Music, and Other Teacher Posts such as Assistant Principal, and Vice Principal on its official website. Also, the KV will recruit non-teaching posts including Librarian, Finance Officer, Assistant Engineer (Civil), Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Senior Secretariat Assistant (UDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (LDC), Hindi Translator and Stenographer Grade-II.

Once the notification is published, the candidates would be able to apply online on the website of Sangathan. No other means of application is applicable. Also, the notification will explain the vacancies distribution, date of application, eligibility criteria, age relaxation, fee, pay scales, exam centre, important instructions and other details on the KVS Website.

The recruitment of the candidates will be conducted through Computer Based Test (CBT). If selected, the candidates may be posted anywhere in India on the initial posting of selection.

However, there is no information regarding the notification on the official website yet. The candidates are advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates.

KVS PRT/TGT/PGT Recruitment Dates 2022-23

Starting Date of KVS Online Application to release soon Last Date of KVS Online Application to release soon KVS Exam Date to be announced soon

KVS PRT/TGT/PGT Vacancy Details 2022-23



The details regarding the vacancies will be announced soon.

Teaching Posts

PRT

TGT

PGT

Assistant Principal

Non-teaching posts

Librarian

Finance Officer

Assistant Engineer (Civil)

Assistant Section Officer (ASO)

Senior Secretariat Assistant (UDC)

Junior Secretariat Assistant (LDC)

Hindi Translator

Stenographer Grade-II

KVS PRT TGT PGT Eligibility Criteria 2022



Educational Qualification:

PRT - 12th class passed and D.Ed/ JBT/ B.Ed. The candidate should have a CTET certificate.

TRT - Graduate and B.Ed. The candidate should have a CTET certificate

PGT -Post Graduation and B.Ed. The candidate should have a CTET certificate



The candidates would be able to check the qualification for other posts in the notification pdf

How to Apply for KVS PRT TGT PGT Recrutiment 2022 ?

Visit the website of KVS - kvsangathan.nic.in On the homepage, you will find the link for registration for all the posts Click on the link. After that, fill in your details Upload all documents Submit your application

KVS has its headquarters office in New Delhi and 25 regional offices located at Agra, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Delhi, Ernakulam, Gurgaon, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Silchar, Tinsukia, Varanasi, and 1252 KVS are functioning all over the country.