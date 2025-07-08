Ladki Bahin Yojana: How to Apply, Documents Required and Eligibility Criteria

Ladki Bahin Yojana: This scheme is to provide benefits to the women of Maharashtra who belong to economically backward sections of the society. The government will provide them with ₹1,500 per month as DBT. The scheme is to promote women empowerment by making them financially stable through direct benefit transfers. By providing financial independence to the women, the government aims to make them capable of taking decisions in their family. In this article, get all the information about Ladki Bahin Yojana, its eligibility criteria, application process, etc.

If you are not able to fill the application form online then there is also the facility of filling the form offline. Visit any government or community center.

Now login to your account and fill the form.

Accept the terms and conditions and then click on “Signup”. Your account has been created.

Full Name as per Aadhaar

Fill in the information like:

If you are a new user, then firstly create an account on the portal.

Those women who are eligible under the criteria given for the Ladki Bahin Yojana can apply by visiting the website- ladkibahin.maharashtra.gov.in and follow the given steps:

Documents Required to Fill the Form for Ladki Bahin Yojana

In order to fill the form for Ladki Bahin Yojana, the applicant needs to have some documents ready beforehand.

Name as per aadhaar card

Domicile Certificate

If the woman is a foreigner, then her husband’s ration card before 15 years / Voter ID card before 15 years / Birth certificate / School leaving certificate / Domicile certificate can be used.

Income Certificate stating that the income is not more than 2.5 lakh.

Marriage Certificate can be accepted in case of newly married.

Bank Account details

Guarantee Letter and photo of the beneficiary woman.

Ladki Bahin Yojana Application Link

Women who wish to avail the benefits under the Ladki Bahin Yojana can follow the process given above or they can directly access the link here to apply.