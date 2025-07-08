Ladki Bahin Yojana: How to Apply, Documents Required and Eligibility Criteria

Ladki Bahin Yojana: This scheme is to provide benefits to the women of Maharashtra who belong to economically backward sections of the society. The government will provide them with ₹1,500 per month as DBT. The scheme is to promote women empowerment by making them financially stable through direct benefit transfers. By providing financial independence to the women, the government aims to make them capable of taking decisions in their family. In this article, get all the information about Ladki Bahin Yojana, its eligibility criteria, application process, etc.
Mukhayamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana
Scheme Name
Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana
Provided By
Maharashtra Government
Amount Awarded
₹1,500
Beneficiaries
Women
Annual Family Income
Must not exceed 2.5 lakhs
How to Apply for Ladki Bahin Yojana?
Those women who are eligible under the criteria given for the Ladki Bahin Yojana can apply by visiting the website- ladkibahin.maharashtra.gov.in and follow the given steps:
-
Visit the official website- ladkibahin.maharashtra.gov.in.
-
If you are a new user, then firstly create an account on the portal.
Registration Process:
-
Click on the “Create Account”.
-
Fill in the information like:
-
Full Name as per Aadhaar
-
Mobile No.
-
Password
-
Confirm Password
-
District
-
Taluka
-
Village
-
Municipal Corporation/ Council
-
Accept the terms and conditions and then click on “Signup”. Your account has been created.
-
Now login to your account and fill the form.
-
If you are not able to fill the application form online then there is also the facility of filling the form offline. Visit any government or community center.
Documents Required to Fill the Form for Ladki Bahin Yojana
In order to fill the form for Ladki Bahin Yojana, the applicant needs to have some documents ready beforehand.
-
Name as per aadhaar card
-
Domicile Certificate
-
If the woman is a foreigner, then her husband’s ration card before 15 years / Voter ID card before 15 years / Birth certificate / School leaving certificate / Domicile certificate can be used.
-
Income Certificate stating that the income is not more than 2.5 lakh.
-
Marriage Certificate can be accepted in case of newly married.
-
Bank Account details
-
Guarantee Letter and photo of the beneficiary woman.
Ladki Bahin Yojana Application Link
Women who wish to avail the benefits under the Ladki Bahin Yojana can follow the process given above or they can directly access the link here to apply.
Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana
Eligibility Criteria for Ladki Bahin Yojana
Those who wants to avail the benefits under the Ladki Bahin Yojana must meet certain eligibility criteria.The woman:
-
Must be a resident of the state of Maharashtra.
-
Married, widowed, divorced, abandoned and destitute women in the state as well as only one unmarried woman in the family.
-
Must be between the minimum age of 21 years and the maximum age of 65 years.
-
Should have his own bank account linked to Aadhaar.
-
The annual income of the beneficiary family should not exceed Rs. 2.50 lakhs.
Who is not considered to be Eligible under the Ladki Bahin Yojana?
-
Those whose combined annual family income is more than Rs. 2.50 lakh.
-
Those whose family members are income tax payers.
-
Those whose family members are working as regular/permanent employees in any Government Department/Undertaking/Board/Local Body of Government of India or State Government or are drawing pension after retirement. However, employees working through external agencies, voluntary workers and contractual employees with an income up to Rs. 2.50 lakhs will be eligible.
-
The women beneficiary is receiving benefits under some other government departments.
-
Those whose family members are current or former MPs/MLAs.
-
Those who have a four-wheeled vehicle (excluding tractors) registered in the name of their family members.
