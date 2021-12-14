LGBRMH Recruitment 2021-22: Notification Out for Staff Nurse, LDC and Other Posts @lgbrimh.gov.in

Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRMH) Assam has invited applications for the various posts including Nursing Tutor and others on its official website. Check detail here.

LGBRMH Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification: Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRMH) Assam has invited applications for the various posts including Nursing Tutor, Staff Nurse, Stenographer and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 10 January 2022.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Master's Degree in Psychiatric Nursing/Matriculation/l2th Pass with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for LGBRMH Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification.

Notification Details for LGBRMH Recruitment 2021-22 :

No. LGB/Estt/246/0l/Part-IV/ 5130

Important Date for LGBRMH Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 10 January 2022

Vacancy Details for LGBRMH Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Nursing Tutor-05

Staff Nurse-10

Clinical Psychologist-01

Stenographer (GII)-01

Radiographer-01

Medical Record Technician-01

Receptionist-02

LDC-08

Ward Sister-03



Eligibility Criteria for LGBRMH Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Nursing Tutor-Master's Degree in Psychiatric Nursing with at least 55 o/o marks from a recognized University/Institution. Registered as Nurse and Midwife with central or state Nursing Council.

Staff Nurse-

i) HSSLC Passed

ii) Registered Nurse (GNM/B.Sc. Nursing)

iii) Registration with INC or State Nursing Council is a must.

Clinical Psychologist-

i)Master's degree in concerned discipline with 55% marks from a recognized University or institute.

ii) Master of Philosophy (2 years course) in the concerned discipline from a recognized University or institute.

iii) Two years' post M. Phil teaching and research experience in a Mental Hospital, child Guidance Clinic or psychiatric Department of a General Hospital/recognized teaching institution

Stenographer (GII)-i) l2th pass or equivalent from a recognized University

ii) Skill test norms

Dictation: 10 min at the rate of eighty words per min

Transcription: 50 minutes (English) or 65 minutes (Hindi) on computer

Radiographer-Matriculation or equivalent from a recognize University/Board

Two years' Diploma in Radiographic Technique from a recognized Institute.

Medical Record Technician-i) l2th Pass or equivalent qualification.

(ii) Should have attended at least six months training course for Medical Record Technician in a recognized institute.

ii) Should have working knowledge of computer

Receptionist-12th class from a recognized Board or University with experience in the profession of receptionist in Government or Semi Government Institute or hospital impaneled under central Government Health services.

LDC-

i) l2th class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University.

ii) A typing speed of 30 w.p.m. in English or 25 w.p.m. in Hindi on manual

typewriter Or

A typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English* or 30 w.p.m in Hindi on Computer (35 w.p.m. and 30 w.p.m. correspond to 10500 KDPH/ 9000 KDPH on un average of 5 key depressions for each word)

Ward Sister-

i)HSSLC Passed

ii) Registered Nurse (GNM/B. Sc Nursing)

iii)Registration with INC or State Nursing Council is a must

iv)5 years of minimum experience as staff nurse in a 100 bedded govt. hospital.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

LGBRMH Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification: PDF





How to Apply for LGBRMH Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the prescribed format on or before 10 January 2022.